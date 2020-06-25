Oil And Gas Activity Collapses In Q2: Dallas Fed Survey     

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 38.76 +0.75 +1.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 41.10 +0.79 +1.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.479 -0.118 -7.39%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 38.81 -2.26 -5.50%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
Graph up Urals 3 days 42.70 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.26 -2.67 -6.22%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 35.42 -0.07 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.479 -0.118 -7.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 42.70 -1.02 -2.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 42.86 -0.55 -1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 40.38 -3.01 -6.94%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 43.71 -2.41 -5.23%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 39.95 -2.97 -6.92%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.26 -2.67 -6.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.26 -2.67 -6.22%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.99 -2.76 -6.17%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 39.85 +0.89 +2.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 27.12 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 34.51 -2.36 -6.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 37.01 -2.36 -5.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 38.41 -2.36 -5.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 38.01 -2.36 -5.85%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 33.51 -2.36 -6.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 38.01 -2.36 -5.85%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 33.01 -2.36 -6.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 41.20 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 34.50 -2.25 -6.12%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 28.25 -2.25 -7.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 44.48 +0.96 +2.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 31.96 -2.36 -6.88%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 35.91 -2.36 -6.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 35.91 -2.36 -6.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 34.50 -2.25 -6.12%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 30.50 -0.25 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.01 -0.09 -0.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 27 mins Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link
  • 1 day Enough is Enough...
  • 3 hours Would bashing China solve all the problems of the United States
  • 44 mins The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 1 hour A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”
  • 8 hours Michael Moore bangs up against the truth - almost
  • 2 days Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was
  • 2 hours DNC needs to replace Biden before it's too late. First it was mental acuity, now dragged into Flynn investigation scandal. Next it's China. .
  • 4 hours Why Oil could hit $100
  • 4 mins Geopolitics of K-Pop Soft Power
  • 36 mins In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 2 days What Is Your Political Ideology?
  • 2 days No Man's Land? Pompeo Says Way U.S. Treats Hong Kong Depends On How China Does

Breaking News:

IEA: EU Needs To Do More To Meet Ambitious Climate Goals

2021: The Year Of Renewable Energy

2021: The Year Of Renewable Energy

Next year, and for the…

Can China’s Insatiable Appetite For Gas Save The LNG Industry?

Can China’s Insatiable Appetite For Gas Save The LNG Industry?

The global gas market has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil And Gas Activity Collapses In Q2: Dallas Fed Survey     

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 25, 2020, 8:30 AM CDT

The Dallas Fed Energy Survey’s Q2 assessment of oil and gas firms in the Eleventh District showed that oil and gas activity deteriorated in Q2, according to oil and gas executives who responded to the survey.

The survey’s main measure of the state of energy firms in the district—the business activity index—fell from -50.9 in Q1 to -66.1 in Q2. It is the lowest in the history of the survey, which began in 2016. This index, the Dallas Fed said, “was indicative of significant contraction in activity.”

For oilfield service firms, the business activity index saw the biggest contraction, crashing from -46.3 in Q1 to -73.5 in Q2. For E&P companies in the district, the index fell from -53.3 to -62.6.

The oil production index is at an all-time low for the survey after falling from -26.6 to -62.6.  The natural gas production index also fell significantly, as did E&P and oilfield services capex indexes. The energy employment index was negative for the fifth consecutive quarter, alluding to more job cuts in the industry.

The Dallas Fed also survey respondents for oil price outlooks. The average expectation for WTI is $42.11 per barrel by the end of this year, with a wide range of responses from $22 to $65 per barrel.

Data for the survey was collected between June 10 and June 18, with 168 firms responding.

The Dallas Fed Energy Survey samples about 200 companies and covers upstream energy firms located or headquartered in the Eleventh Federal Reserve District—Texas, southern New Mexico and northern Louisiana—home to the Barnett, Eagle Ford, Haynesville, and Permian basin. The survey covers exploration and production (E&P) companies and oil and gas support services firms, but does not include pipeline companies or refiners.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Trader Mercuria Sees Global Oil Stocks Drawing Fast

Next Post

Texan Oil Companies Forced To Keep Staff Home As Second Wave Hits

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry

China Begins Consolidation Of $100+ Billion Oil & Gas Pipeline Industry
Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

Oil Slides As Russia Plans To Raise Production

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Restart Production As Prices Recover
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com