Tesla’s Solar Roof Prices Are Shockingly High

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.56 +0.28 +0.54%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.98 +0.67 +1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.385 +0.060 +2.58%
Mars US 19 hours 57.28 +1.14 +2.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
Urals 2 days 57.00 -1.70 -2.90%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.22 +0.55 +1.01%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.385 +0.060 +2.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.43 +0.61 +1.02%
Murban 2 days 61.46 +0.46 +0.75%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.83 +0.54 +0.99%
Basra Light 2 days 62.43 +1.48 +2.43%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.86 +0.52 +0.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Girassol 2 days 62.47 +0.50 +0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.50 -0.08 -0.22%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 41.48 +2.29 +5.84%
Canadian Condensate 112 days 49.03 +1.14 +2.38%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 52.73 +1.14 +2.21%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 46.63 +1.24 +2.73%
Peace Sour 20 hours 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Peace Sour 20 hours 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 49.28 +1.39 +2.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 52.53 +1.14 +2.22%
Central Alberta 20 hours 47.03 +1.14 +2.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.00 +1.25 +2.62%
Giddings 2 days 42.75 +1.25 +3.01%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.92 -2.00 -3.18%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.23 +1.14 +2.53%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.18 +1.14 +2.32%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.18 +1.14 +2.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.00 +1.25 +2.62%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.50 +1.00 +2.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.41 +1.14 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 15 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 3 hours (Un)expectedly: UK Court Sets Assange U.S. Extradition Hearing For February 2020
  • 4 hours Middle East Attack Jolts Oil-Import Dependent Asia
  • 35 mins Never Knew Gasoline Prices were this important!
  • 4 hours As Iran Nuclear Deal Flounders, France Turns To Saudi For Oil
  • 5 hours Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 5 hours Britain makes it almost 12 days with NO COAL
  • 5 hours Plants are Dying
  • 5 hours Toyota Speeds Up Electric Vehicle Schedule As Demand Heats Up
  • 2 hours Switch From Beef to Chicken Could Help the Planet
  • 4 hours Tankers attacked ! One sinks ! and OIL GOES UP $1.06 ? ? ? Yawn . . . .
  • 4 hours US to become net oil exporter in November: EIA
  • 4 hours Emmissions up, renewables nowhere
  • 13 mins Canada Issues Updated NGV Roadmap

Breaking News:

Tesla’s Solar Roof Prices Are Shockingly High

Chinese Rare Earth Exports Tumble As Trade War Accelerates

Chinese Rare Earth Exports Tumble As Trade War Accelerates

China, the world’s largest producer…

Oil Plunges On Fears Of Weak Demand

Oil Plunges On Fears Of Weak Demand

Oil prices fell another 4%…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla’s Solar Roof Prices Are Shockingly High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 14, 2019, 12:30 PM CDT Solar roof Tesla

Tesla is charging just over US$85,300 for its Solar Roof solution for a 9.45 kW system on a 1,862-square foot roof, Electrek reported on Friday, citing an actual Tesla quote sent to a client it has obtained.

According to the Tesla quote that a reader from the Bay Area sent to Electrek, the solar roof on the 1,862-square foot roof would cost US$64,634, the Powerwall would add another US$10,050, and roof and site repairs would cost the customer an additional US$10,630.

With the value of energy over 30 years at more than US$65,000 and the federal tax credit of over US$15,000, Tesla estimates that the net price of the Solar Roof for the client would be US$4,121 over 30 years.

Despite the benefits and cost reduction over time, the initial investment in such a solution is quite steep, according to Electrek.  

On Thursday, Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla Solar Roof version 3.0 is starting early trials.

At Tesla’s shareholders’ meeting earlier this week, Musk said that the version 3 of the solar roof will be one of “the cheapest roofs available.”

“So you can have a great roof with better economics than a normal fairly cheap roof and your utility bill,” Electrek quoting Musk as saying.

The high upfront price of Tesla’s solar roof solution could be one of the reasons why the company is struggling on the U.S. market.

Related: Tanker Strikes Spell Doomsday Scenario For OPEC

Last month a Reuters report said that most of the solar cells made at Tesla’s solar factory in Buffalo, New York, are being exported instead of being installed on U.S. homes as originally planned, as Tesla continues to struggle on the American solar market.  

esla entered the solar power business with the acquisition of SolarCity in 2016, sparking concern among investors and industry observers that it was stretching itself too thin.  

Tesla’s solar sales slumped by 36 percent quarterly and by 38 percent annually in Q1 2019, according to the company’s Q1 update.

In April, Tesla was said to be cutting the prices of its solar panels by as much as 38 percent below the national average in a bid to regain ground in the solar market.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Gazprom Neft Calls For End Of OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Alt text

Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com