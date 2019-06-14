Gazprom Neft Calls For End Of OPEC+ Oil Cuts

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.56 +0.28 +0.54%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.98 +0.67 +1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.385 +0.060 +2.58%
Mars US 19 hours 57.28 +1.14 +2.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
Urals 2 days 57.00 -1.70 -2.90%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.22 +0.55 +1.01%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.385 +0.060 +2.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.43 +0.61 +1.02%
Murban 2 days 61.46 +0.46 +0.75%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.83 +0.54 +0.99%
Basra Light 2 days 62.43 +1.48 +2.43%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.86 +0.52 +0.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.74 +0.78 +1.26%
Girassol 2 days 62.47 +0.50 +0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.51 +0.50 +0.82%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.50 -0.08 -0.22%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 41.48 +2.29 +5.84%
Canadian Condensate 112 days 49.03 +1.14 +2.38%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 52.73 +1.14 +2.21%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 46.63 +1.24 +2.73%
Peace Sour 20 hours 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Peace Sour 20 hours 46.78 +3.39 +7.81%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 49.28 +1.39 +2.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 52.53 +1.14 +2.22%
Central Alberta 20 hours 47.03 +1.14 +2.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.13 +1.60 +2.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.00 +1.25 +2.62%
Giddings 2 days 42.75 +1.25 +3.01%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.92 -2.00 -3.18%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.23 +1.14 +2.53%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.18 +1.14 +2.32%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.18 +1.14 +2.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.00 +1.25 +2.62%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.50 +1.00 +2.41%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.41 +1.14 +1.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 11 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 15 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 3 hours (Un)expectedly: UK Court Sets Assange U.S. Extradition Hearing For February 2020
  • 4 hours Middle East Attack Jolts Oil-Import Dependent Asia
  • 35 mins Never Knew Gasoline Prices were this important!
  • 4 hours As Iran Nuclear Deal Flounders, France Turns To Saudi For Oil
  • 5 hours Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 5 hours Britain makes it almost 12 days with NO COAL
  • 5 hours Plants are Dying
  • 5 hours Toyota Speeds Up Electric Vehicle Schedule As Demand Heats Up
  • 2 hours Switch From Beef to Chicken Could Help the Planet
  • 4 hours Tankers attacked ! One sinks ! and OIL GOES UP $1.06 ? ? ? Yawn . . . .
  • 4 hours US to become net oil exporter in November: EIA
  • 4 hours Emmissions up, renewables nowhere
  • 13 mins Canada Issues Updated NGV Roadmap

Breaking News:

Tesla’s Solar Roof Prices Are Shockingly High

Is It Time For A Contrarian Bet On Oil?

Is It Time For A Contrarian Bet On Oil?

A slew of bearish news…

Oil Markets Shrug Off Gulf Of Oman Tanker Attacks

Oil Markets Shrug Off Gulf Of Oman Tanker Attacks

Tensions in the Middle East…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Gazprom Neft Calls For End Of OPEC+ Oil Cuts

By Irina Slav - Jun 14, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Gazprom neft

OPEC and its partners should start increasing oil production to keep the market well supplied and prices reasonable, Gazprom Neft’s chairman Alexander Dyukov said, as quoted by Reuters. Dyukov’s statement echoes Moscow’s reluctance to agree to an extension to the cuts proposed by Saudi Arabia earlier.

Dyukov said a price range of between US$55 and US$65 per barrel was “acceptable” for Russian oil producers, adding that Gazprom Neft would be able to quickly step up production once the cuts are eliminated.

These remarks are in tune with some made earlier this month by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who told media that Russia is comfortable with lower oil prices than Saudi Arabia. They are also in tune with a comment by Rosneft’s Igor Sechin, who said the cuts affected Russian companies’ market share in favor of U.S. producers.

“Does it make sense (for Russia) to reduce (oil output) if the U.S immediately takes (our) market share?” Sechin said. “We have to defend our market share.” The executive went on to say Rosneft would demand compensation from the Russian government if the cuts were extended.

As the date of the next OPEC+ meeting in early July approaches, we’ll probably hear more remarks like this. Russian producers never really go on board with the cuts and it was only the large-scale contamination of the oil flow along the Druzhba pipeline into Europe that forced them to shrink production enough to fall within the quota agreed with OPEC.

At the same time, chances are the higher-price camp will also step up its efforts to convince everyone the cuts will do them good: the latest sign in this direction was how oil prices behaved after the news broke of new tanker attacks in the Gulf of Oman. Although they jumped by about US$3 initially, prices started retreating on the same day.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at US$61.43, with WTI at US$52.20 per barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Pemex Partner Auction Canceled

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020

 Alt text

OPEC+ Has Only One Choice As Oil Prices Slide

 Alt text

Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com