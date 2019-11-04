Tesla's Flagship Car Has One Major Problem

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.38 -0.16 -0.28%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.98 -0.15 -0.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.835 +0.014 +0.50%
Mars US 2 hours 56.99 +0.24 +0.42%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.19 -1.05 -1.71%
Urals 20 hours 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.49 +2.07 +3.61%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.49 +2.07 +3.61%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.54 +2.18 +3.61%
Mexican Basket 4 days 52.44 +4.36 +9.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.835 +0.014 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 60.75 +2.11 +3.60%
Murban 20 hours 62.57 +2.09 +3.46%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 53.93 +2.11 +4.07%
Basra Light 20 hours 65.85 +0.57 +0.87%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 63.52 +2.20 +3.59%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.54 +2.18 +3.61%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.54 +2.18 +3.61%
Girassol 20 hours 63.93 +2.33 +3.78%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.19 -1.05 -1.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 36.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 34.25 +0.07 +0.20%
Canadian Condensate 76 days 50.20 +2.02 +4.19%
Premium Synthetic 66 days 56.60 +2.02 +3.70%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 47.95 +1.17 +2.50%
Peace Sour 2 hours 45.70 +2.02 +4.62%
Peace Sour 2 hours 45.70 +2.02 +4.62%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 49.20 +0.52 +1.07%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 52.70 -0.48 -0.90%
Central Alberta 2 hours 47.95 +2.02 +4.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 59.49 +2.07 +3.61%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.00 +0.50 +0.95%
Giddings 20 hours 46.75 +0.50 +1.08%
ANS West Coast 53 days 62.91 -0.77 -1.21%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 50.49 +0.34 +0.68%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.44 +0.34 +0.63%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.44 +0.34 +0.63%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.00 +0.50 +0.95%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.50 +2.00 +4.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 65.78 +2.02 +3.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman wrong.
  • 11 minutes Exposing The Bogus "97% Consensus" Claim Over Climate Change 'Science'
  • 15 minutes UK Will Not Extend Brexit Transition Period
  • 24 mins Rock and Roll Will Never Die!
  • 5 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 2 hours US-China trade negotiations will drag on cause US already used most of leverage
  • 7 hours Giant Windmills Wildly Unpopular
  • 11 hours saudi aramco approval
  • 6 hours If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig
  • 2 hours Is Trump impeachment all about Ukraine Gas corruption? Nancy Pelosi was strongly against any attempt to impeach Trump - until news started reporting her son Paul Pelosi's involvement in Ukraine gas corruption
  • 1 day Brexit agreement
  • 2 days ‘Stabbed in the back’ – Norwegian workers lash out against oil shame
  • 2 days California government's hatred of oil & gas is starting to backfire
  • 2 days Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 day China's Blueprint For Global Power

Breaking News:

Venezuela Is Finally Beginning To Erase Its Oil Glut

The 3 Hottest Transportation Trends For 2020

The 3 Hottest Transportation Trends For 2020

We’re rapidly approaching a new…

Is The Aramco IPO Back On?

Is The Aramco IPO Back On?

Rumors of the Aramco IPO…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla's Flagship Car Has One Major Problem

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 04, 2019, 3:30 PM CST Tesla Problem

Tesla Model 3 owners love their car battery performance and charging, but hate the wait for service and repairs, a Bloomberg survey of 5,000 Model 3 owners showed.  

Elon Musk has been promising improved services, but Tesla has struggled with timely service in the third quarter of 2019.

“Service center expansion is at max speed,” Musk said on Twitter in September, replying to another user.  

“Our Service network continued to expand in Q3. Reducing waiting times and improving service experience are our top priorities. We opened 11 new service centers in Q3 and added 68 Mobile Service vehicles to our fleet,” Tesla said in its Q3 2019 update.

Despite the EV maker’s efforts, nearly a quarter of the 5,000 Model 3 owners surveyed by Bloomberg said that they had waited 10 or more days to get a service appointment in Q3. A total of 21.1 percent of owners polled said they were dissatisfied with the timeliness of the service in the third quarter of 2019, up from 17.1 percent dissatisfied owners in Q2.

As far as adequacy of initial repairs goes, dissatisfaction reached a new high of 20 percent in Q3, up from 11.6 percent in Q2, and from the previous high of 16.9 percent in Q1 2019.

Some of the most dissatisfied owners were the ones who had collision damages and have waited for spare parts for months, according to the Bloomberg survey.  

Nevertheless, when asked to rate the buying process for a Tesla, 74.8 percent of Model 3 owners polled said they were very satisfied with the process compared to traditional dealership.

Related: Human Batteries: Matrix Science Debunked

Tesla needs to further improve its service to meet customer demand as it continues to grow production and deliveries.

Last month, Tesla surprised the market with an unexpected profit for the third quarter, and achieved a record number of around 97,000 deliveries globally in Q3. 

In September alone, Tesla sold 17,490 Model 3 cars in Europe, making it the most sold plug-in EV on the continent.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

German Coal Consumption Continues To Crash

Next Post

Would Leaving Canada Solve Alberta's Oil Crisis?

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com