The Most Popular Electric Car In Europe

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.14 -0.92 -1.67%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.50 -0.74 -1.23%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.643 -0.048 -1.78%
Mars US 21 hours 55.51 -0.43 -0.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.24 -0.20 -0.33%
Urals 2 days 59.85 +0.90 +1.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.25 -0.34 -0.58%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.25 -0.34 -0.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.52 +0.05 +0.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.643 -0.048 -1.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 61.17 +0.17 +0.28%
Murban 2 days 62.90 +0.45 +0.72%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.65 -1.11 -2.10%
Basra Light 2 days 64.83 -0.78 -1.19%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.11 -0.68 -1.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Girassol 2 days 61.51 -0.98 -1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.24 -0.20 -0.33%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.03 -2.59 -6.88%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 37.81 -0.68 -1.77%
Canadian Condensate 72 days 49.06 -0.48 -0.97%
Premium Synthetic 62 days 55.46 -0.48 -0.86%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 49.31 -0.73 -1.46%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.31 -0.48 -0.98%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.31 -0.48 -0.98%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 51.31 -0.48 -0.93%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 53.96 -0.48 -0.88%
Central Alberta 23 hours 49.06 -0.48 -0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.25 -0.34 -0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Giddings 2 days 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
ANS West Coast 49 days 64.44 -0.23 -0.36%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.01 -0.48 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.96 -0.48 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.96 -0.48 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.64 -1.08 -1.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 9 minutes World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman wrong.
  • 12 minutes A Week Of Absurd Stories From Round The World
  • 3 hours Democrats Just Accidentally Sparked A Federal Fracking Boom
  • 4 hours Big oil getting bigger: US majors focus on shale:
  • 11 hours Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 18 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 7 hours Solar Cells at 7.5 Cents Per Watt
  • 4 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 15 hours “We Want To Keep The Oil”
  • 18 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 11 mins Hong Kong to be a USA election issue?
  • 1 hour China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts

Breaking News:

North Korean Hackers Hit Critical Indian Nuclear Plant

Violent Clashes Break Out In Syria Despite Ceasefire

Violent Clashes Break Out In Syria Despite Ceasefire

The shaky ceasefire in place…

A Tiny Island With Huge Energy Ambitions

A Tiny Island With Huge Energy Ambitions

Cyprus faces both technical and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

The Most Popular Electric Car In Europe

By Irina Slav - Oct 31, 2019, 10:30 AM CDT Electric Car

Tesla sold 17,490 Model 3 cars in the European Union last month, making it the most sold plug-in EV on the continent, according to data compiled by Clean Technica. The other two Tesla models, X and S, sold a lot less, confirming the Model 3 as the flagship car it was conceived as: the affordable luxury EV that would turn Tesla into a mainstream carmaker.

At the same time, however, sales in its home market fell by 39 percent during the third quarter of the year, affecting revenues, since home sales provide the biggest chunk of that. At $3.13 billion, Tesla’s U.S. sales were down from $5.13 billion a year earlier, not least because of the start of rollback of federal subsidies for electric vehicles. The rollback kicks in as soon as a carmaker reaches a certain number of cars sold.

Sales abroad, however, rose across the board, not just in Europe. Chinese sales jumped 69 percent during the third quarter to $1.83 billion from $669 million a year earlier.

Tesla also recently announced it had begun selling Chinese-made Model 3s, at a price of a little over $50,300. The news added fuel to a share price rally that began after the release of the company’s third-quarter financial results, which revealed a profit that no one apparently expected and that cost Tesla short sellers more than $1 billion in losses, which Elon Musk should get a kick out of.

Related: Is OPEC Doing Enough To Counter The Looming Oil Glut?

Tesla now aims to achieve an annualized production rate of half a million cars before this year’s end. In the meantime, it reported that during the third quarter it shipped 97,000 cars and produced 96,000. If it hits its target, it will bring it a step closer to its ultimate goal of joining the mainstream.

While this is still to happen, EVs are certainly conquering Europe. Total EV and hybrid sales during September soared 76 percent on the year to 59,000. Plug-in EVs alone fared even better: their September sales were 109 percent higher than those in September 2018, and they made up for the majority of the total, at 41,001.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com:

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Another Oil Major Beats Expectations Despite Poor Profits

Next Post

Bad News For The World's Most Popular Beer Festival

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com