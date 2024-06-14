Tesla Shareholders Approve Elon Musk’s $56-Billion Pay Package

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.47 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.72 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.60 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.969 +0.010 +0.34%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.432 +0.016 +0.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 15 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.33 +0.41 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.81 +0.45 +0.55%
Chart Mars US 224 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.432 +0.016 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.77 -0.64 -0.78%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.35 -0.52 -0.63%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.26 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 927 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.37 +0.40 +0.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.33 +0.41 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.33 +0.41 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.30 +0.68 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.81 +0.45 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 380 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 65.06 -0.24 -0.37%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 80.41 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 78.66 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 74.76 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 71.46 -0.24 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 71.46 -0.24 -0.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 74.51 -0.24 -0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 81.46 -0.24 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 71.86 -0.24 -0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 15 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.85 +0.72 +1.06%
Graph down ANS West Coast 10 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.25 +0.72 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 75.10 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 75.25 +1.00 +1.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.62 +0.16 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 10 hours EV future has been postponed

Breaking News:

Tesla Shareholders Approve Elon Musk’s $56-Billion Pay Package

Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy

Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy

Recent breakthroughs in nuclear fusion…

Tata Steel's Electric Arc Furnace Project in Limbo

Tata Steel's Electric Arc Furnace Project in Limbo

Tata Steel expressed concerns about…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Shareholders Approve Elon Musk’s $56-Billion Pay Package

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 14, 2024, 4:46 AM CDT

Tesla’s shareholders overwhelmingly approved on Thursday a 2018 CEO remuneration plan that would give Elon Musk a pay package of up to $56 billion in value.

At Tesla’s Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, stockholders approved the ratification of the 2018 CEO Performance Award and the redomestication of the company to Texas, the EV manufacturer said in a statement.

Stockholders, as recommended by the board, voted for a Tesla proposal to ratify the 100% performance-based stock option award to Elon Musk that was proposed to and approved by the stockholders in 2018.

The stockholder support highlighted the loyal fan base Musk still enjoys among Tesla’s retail shareholders. Several institutional investors, including California’s pension fund and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, voted against the remuneration plan.

Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the $1.7-trillion Norwegian fund, said it voted against the proposal to ratify performance-based stock options to Musk, consistent with the vote on the same award in 2018.

“While we appreciate the significant value generated under Mr. Musk's leadership since the grant date in 2018, we remain concerned about the total size of the award, the structure given performance triggers, dilution, and lack of mitigation of key person risk,” the fund said.

Ahead of the vote, CalPERS said it would not back the huge pay package.

“The compensation is excessive when compared to executives at peer companies, highly dilutive to shareholders, and isn’t tied to the long-term profitability of Tesla,” CalPERS CEO Marcie Frost said.

Stockholders were asked to vote on the pay package proposal again after a Delaware court voided in January the remuneration plan after finding that at a minimum, Musk exercised control in connection with the transaction and the board lacked enough independent members to ask critical questions about the proposal before submitting it to the first shareholder vote in 2018.

“Swept up by the rhetoric of 'all upside,' or perhaps starry-eyed by Musk’s superstar appeal, the board never asked the $55.8 billion question: Was the plan even necessary for Tesla to retain Musk and achieve its goals?” judge Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery wrote in the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thursday vote won’t resolve the ongoing legal disputes surrounding the pay package, it could even make in more complicated, legal experts say.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Trump Vows Reversal of Arctic Drilling Ban If Elected

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build

 Alt text

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com