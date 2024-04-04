Tesla Sends Scouts Across India to Find Ideal EV Factory Location

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.31 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.25 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.53 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.839 -0.002 -0.11%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.755 -0.006 -0.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%
Chart Mars US 153 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.755 -0.006 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 88.89 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Murban 1 day 89.50 +0.37 +0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.22 +0.88 +1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 856 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.27 +0.79 +0.87%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.51 +1.04 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 309 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 70.68 +0.28 +0.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 87.58 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 85.83 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 80.43 +0.28 +0.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 78.18 +0.28 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 78.18 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 77.68 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 86.43 +0.28 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 78.08 +0.28 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.38 +1.44 +1.95%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 87.05 +1.43 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 80.73 +1.44 +1.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 +1.50 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.50 +2.00 +2.72%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.81 +0.69 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 22 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

The 57 Companies Most Responsible for Global Carbon Emissions

Green Transition Threatens Australia’s Iron Ore Dominance

Green Transition Threatens Australia’s Iron Ore Dominance

Australia's iron ore industry faces…

Coal Exports Face Setback After Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Coal Exports Face Setback After Baltimore Bridge Collapse

The collapse of the Francis…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Sends Scouts Across India to Find Ideal EV Factory Location

By Irina Slav - Apr 04, 2024, 4:00 AM CDT

Tesla has sent scouts out across India to pick a location for a new EV factory that would cost between $2 billion and $3 billion, the Financial Times has reported, citing unnamed sources in the know.

According to the FT sources, priority will be given to states with already established and well-developed car manufacturing infrastructure.

The report follows a move by the Indian government to lower import tariffs on electric vehicles but only for companies that commit to manufacturing the vehicles in India starting within three years after making the commitment.

These import tariffs were the biggest obstacle to Tesla’s expansion on the subcontinent, with the additional financial load sometimes coming in at 100% of the price of the car. This is what discouraged the company from investing in an Indian factory two years ago. Talk about a factory resurfaced last year, however, after negotiations with the Modi government.

"I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible," Elon Musk said at the time. The aim is to produce affordable cars at the Indian factory, with a local publication reporting in mid-2023 the starting price of the future vehicles could start at $24,400.

The plan for India also envisages turning it into an export hub for not only Asia but also the Middle East and even southern and eastern Europe, the Financial Times reported.

Meanwhile, Tesla has had to face a decline in sales, reporting deliveries of 387,000 cars in the fourth quarter of 2023, when production topped 433,000 cars. The trend is not reserved for Tesla, either. Its main competitor, Chinese BYD also saw a slump in its EV sales in the final quarter of last year, although its quarterly sales result was an increase on the final quarter of 2022.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Exxon Warns Q1 Profits Will Suffer Due to Lower Oil Prices

Next Post

Renewable Energy Investment Not Enough to Reach Paris Climate Target

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com