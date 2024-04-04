Renewable Energy Investment Not Enough to Reach Paris Climate Target

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.34 -0.09 -0.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.29 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.53 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.833 -0.008 -0.43%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.758 -0.003 -0.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%
Chart Mars US 153 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.758 -0.003 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 88.89 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Murban 1 day 89.50 +0.37 +0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.22 +0.88 +1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 856 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 91.27 +0.79 +0.87%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.27 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.51 +1.04 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 309 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 70.68 +0.28 +0.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 87.58 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 85.83 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 80.43 +0.28 +0.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 78.18 +0.28 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 78.18 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 77.68 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 86.43 +0.28 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 78.08 +0.28 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.38 +1.44 +1.95%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 87.05 +1.43 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 80.73 +1.44 +1.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 +1.50 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.50 +2.00 +2.72%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.81 +0.69 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 22 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

The 57 Companies Most Responsible for Global Carbon Emissions

U.S. Drilling Activity Slips Again

U.S. Drilling Activity Slips Again

The total number of active…

France Sets Ambitious Green Goals for Paris Olympics

France Sets Ambitious Green Goals for Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics aim…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Renewable Energy Investment Not Enough to Reach Paris Climate Target

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 04, 2024, 5:08 AM CDT

Despite record investments in renewables, the current funding for clean energy deployment is insufficient for the world to reach the 1.5 degrees Celsius pathway under the Paris Agreement, renewable energy think tank REN21 said in an annual report.  

Despite record renewables investments, which hit as much as $622.5 billion in 2023, the world is still far from what is needed to meet the climate and sustainable development goals, REN21’s Executive Director Rana Adib wrote in the foreword to the report.  

Estimates have shown that the world would need more than twice as much annual investment in clean energy solutions by 2030 – $1.3 trillion - if it is to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius target in reach.

“The disparity in investment opportunities between high- and low-income countries, compounded by unequal access to capital, remains a major obstacle to an equitable energy transition,” Adib said.

“Interest rates in emerging economies remain significantly higher than in advanced economies, further hindering progress towards sustainability.”

Last year, global additions to renewable power capacity jumped by an estimated 36% to reach 473 gigawatts (GW), a new record for the 22nd consecutive year, REN21’s analysis showed.

According to the International Energy Agency, renewable capacity installations surged by almost 50% in 2023, led by solar photovoltaics and a jump in new Chinese installations, the IEA’s Renewables 2023 report showed.

Last year, China commissioned as much solar PV as the entire world did in 2022, while its wind additions jumped by 66% year-on-year. Globally, solar PV alone accounted for three-quarters of renewable capacity additions, the IEA said.

Despite record-breaking capacity additions and investments in renewables, the world needs more than double the current annual investment to keep the Paris Agreement goals alive.

“We aren’t even reaching 50% of what’s needed annually,” REN21’s Adib told Bloomberg in an interview published on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Governments have committed, but this needs to be followed by action.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tesla Sends Scouts Across India to Find Ideal EV Factory Location

Next Post

The 57 Companies Most Responsible for Global Carbon Emissions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

Oil Prices Under Pressure As U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Climb

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com