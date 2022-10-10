Tesla Sells Record Amount Of Vehicles Made-in-China In September

Now that Elon Musk appears to be on the hook to buy Twitter on the original terms he offered, it isn't that much of a surprise to see great Tesla news pouring in.

Just days ago, the company announced that its first semi trucks would be shipping to Pepsi in December (we'll take the 'over' on that date) and, this weekend, we found out that the company sold 83,135 China-made vehicles in September, setting a record.

The China Passenger Car Association revealed the numbers on Sunday, which mark an 8% increase from August and "outpaced the more than the 5% month-over-month growth of all wholesale electric vehicle sales in China", CNBC noted.

The prior sales record was set in June when the company sold 78,906 China-made vehicles. The new record comes after Tesla shut down Shanghai for a portion of the summer in order to upgrade the facilities.

Recall, the automaker also broke total delivery records for Q3, despite the fact that it missed expectations from Wall Street for the quarter. Tesla reported 343,830 deliveries for Q3 2022.

The company delivered 325,158 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, and delivered 18,672 Model S and Model X vehicles. It blamed logistics for its miss of estimates and noted that a number of vehicles were "in transit".

"Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed towards the end of each quarter due to regional batch building of cars. As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks," the company wrote in its press release earlier this month.

"In Q3, we began transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week, which led to an increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter. These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination."

