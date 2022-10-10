Tesla Sells Record Amount Of Vehicles Made-in-China In September

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 30 mins 91.13 -1.51 -1.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 27 mins 96.01 -1.91 -1.95%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 97.51 -1.74 -1.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins 6.435 -0.313 -4.64%
Graph down Gasoline 31 mins 2.623 -0.112 -4.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +3.38 +3.59%
Chart Mars US 3 days 91.29 +4.19 +4.81%
Chart Gasoline 31 mins 2.623 -0.112 -4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 93.73 +1.18 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 4 days 96.42 +1.21 +1.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 94.16 +2.90 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 315 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 99.45 +2.96 +3.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Chart Girassol 4 days 98.85 +3.17 +3.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +3.38 +3.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 71.39 +4.19 +6.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 94.79 +4.19 +4.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 93.04 +4.19 +4.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 90.19 +4.19 +4.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 86.89 +4.19 +5.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 86.89 +4.19 +5.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 88.19 +4.19 +4.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 97.14 +4.19 +4.51%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 86.49 +4.19 +5.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 89.00 +4.75 +5.64%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 82.75 +4.75 +6.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 87.67 +4.88 +5.89%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.12 +4.88 +5.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.12 +4.88 +5.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 89.00 +4.75 +5.64%
Chart Kansas Common 49 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.96 +2.43 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 5 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 3 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 hours Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 2 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 3 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader

Breaking News:

Tesla Sells Record Amount Of Vehicles Made-in-China In September

U.S. Households See Electricity Bills Soar As Energy Crisis Comes To America

U.S. Households See Electricity Bills Soar As Energy Crisis Comes To America

Next to higher gasoline prices,…

China Is Expanding Its Energy Footprint In The Middle East

China Is Expanding Its Energy Footprint In The Middle East

China continues to expand its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Sells Record Amount Of Vehicles Made-in-China In September

By ZeroHedge - Oct 10, 2022, 4:30 PM CDT

Now that Elon Musk appears to be on the hook to buy Twitter on the original terms he offered, it isn't that much of a surprise to see great Tesla news pouring in.

Just days ago, the company announced that its first semi trucks would be shipping to Pepsi in December (we'll take the 'over' on that date) and, this weekend, we found out that the company sold 83,135 China-made vehicles in September, setting a record. 

The China Passenger Car Association revealed the numbers on Sunday, which mark an 8% increase from August and "outpaced the more than the 5% month-over-month growth of all wholesale electric vehicle sales in China", CNBC noted

The prior sales record was set in June when the company sold 78,906 China-made vehicles. The new record comes after Tesla shut down Shanghai for a portion of the summer in order to upgrade the facilities. 

Source: @Sino_Market

Recall, the automaker also broke total delivery records for Q3, despite the fact that it missed expectations from Wall Street for the quarter. Tesla reported 343,830 deliveries for Q3 2022.

The company delivered 325,158 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, and delivered 18,672 Model S and Model X vehicles. It blamed logistics for its miss of estimates and noted that a number of vehicles were "in transit". 

"Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed towards the end of each quarter due to regional batch building of cars.  As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks," the company wrote in its press release earlier this month. 

"In Q3, we began transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week, which led to an increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter.  These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination."

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Workers Join Iran Protests As Authorities Intensify Crackdowns

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits

China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build
Baltic Natural Gas Pipeline Opens, Reducing Europe’s Dependence On Russia

Baltic Natural Gas Pipeline Opens, Reducing Europe’s Dependence On Russia


Most Commented

Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com