Oil Workers Join Iran Protests As Authorities Intensify Crackdowns

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 51 mins 91.13 -1.51 -1.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 19 mins 96.06 -1.86 -1.90%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 97.51 -1.74 -1.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 51 mins 6.435 -0.313 -4.64%
Graph down Gasoline 51 mins 2.623 -0.112 -4.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +3.38 +3.59%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 89.63 -1.66 -1.82%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.623 -0.112 -4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 93.73 +1.18 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 4 days 96.42 +1.21 +1.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 94.16 +2.90 +3.18%
Graph down Basra Light 315 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 99.45 +2.96 +3.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 99.02 +3.39 +3.54%
Chart Girassol 4 days 98.85 +3.17 +3.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +3.38 +3.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 71.39 +4.19 +6.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 94.79 +4.19 +4.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 93.04 +4.19 +4.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 90.19 +4.19 +4.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 86.89 +4.19 +5.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 86.89 +4.19 +5.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 88.19 +4.19 +4.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 97.14 +4.19 +4.51%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 86.49 +4.19 +5.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 89.00 +4.75 +5.64%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 82.75 +4.75 +6.09%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 87.67 +4.88 +5.89%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.12 +4.88 +5.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.12 +4.88 +5.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 89.00 +4.75 +5.64%
Chart Kansas Common 49 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 96.96 +2.43 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 27 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 5 days Wind droughts
  • 5 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 3 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 4 hours Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 2 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 7 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 4 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 days Xi Is Set To Be Re-Elected As China’s Leader

Breaking News:

Tesla Sells Record Amount Of Vehicles Made-in-China In September

3 Oil Stocks To Watch As OPEC+ Presents Largest Production Cut Since 2020

3 Oil Stocks To Watch As OPEC+ Presents Largest Production Cut Since 2020

OPEC+ set the stage for…

Russia Not Ruling Out Repair Of Nordstream Gas Pipelines

Russia Not Ruling Out Repair Of Nordstream Gas Pipelines

Russia is not ruling out…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Workers Join Iran Protests As Authorities Intensify Crackdowns

By Alex Kimani - Oct 10, 2022, 3:30 PM CDT

Oil workers have joined the anti-government protests in Iran, which have entered their fourth week following the death of Mahsa Amini

Anger flared in several Kurdish cities after the 22-year-old Iranian-Kurds died on September 16, just three days after she was arrested by Iran’s “morality police” for allegedly breaching the country’s strict dress code for women.

Whereas university students have played a major role in the protests with dozens of universities going on strike, unconfirmed reports have revealed that workers at Abadan and Kangan oil refineries as well as the Bushehr Petrochemical Project have also joined in. 

The Iranian government has blamed the protests on Iran’s enemies including the United States, saying it’s a ploy run by armed dissidents--among others--in which 185 people, including 19 minors and 20 members of the security forces have been reported killed. 

Protesters have continued to brave the harsh crackdown by security forces, burning pictures of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling for the downfall of the clerical establishment and chanting "Death to the Dictator."  Iranian authorities have, however, denied that the protests are in any way related to nuclear talks.

Prospects of reviving the Iran nuclear deal have swung dramatically, from near certain in March to almost nil currently, with talks hitting yet another stalemate in September. Meanwhile, exchanges on a compromise text are still falling short of satisfying all the involved parties. A successful nuclear deal could change the oil markets, with Iran’s oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh saying that his biggest dream has always been to increase Iran’s oil output to six million barrels per day; earn $2 trillion through oil exports over the next two decades and use the income to invest in the country’s development. 

Such a level of production would cause considerable jitters in the delicately balanced oil markets. However, the overall balance might not change much, with tanker tracker sources--which rely on satellite imagery to follow global oil shipments--suggesting that Iran’s oil exports are already fairly high to countries like China, meaning we may not see a huge increase even if sanctions are lifted.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Prices At The Pump Are Ticking Higher After OPEC Decision

Next Post

Tesla Sells Record Amount Of Vehicles Made-in-China In September

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits

China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build
Baltic Natural Gas Pipeline Opens, Reducing Europe’s Dependence On Russia

Baltic Natural Gas Pipeline Opens, Reducing Europe’s Dependence On Russia


Most Commented

Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com