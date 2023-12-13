Tesla Recalls 2 Million Vehicles in U.S. over Autopilot Safety Flaw

Tesla is recalling more than 2 million vehicles fitted with Autopilot systems it has sold in the United States to fix a flaw that may not ensure that drivers pay attention when the driver-assistance system is engaged.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday that 2,031,220 vehicles are involved in the safety recall. The vehicles to be recalled include certain model year 2012-2023 Model S that are equipped with Autosteer and were produced between October 5, 2012, and December 7, 2023, and all model year 2016-2023 Model X vehicles, all model year 2017-2023 Model 3 vehicles and all model year 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles that are equipped with Autosteer and were produced through December 7, 2023.

According to NHTSA’s findings, “In certain circumstances when Autosteer is engaged, the prominence and scope of the feature’s controls may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse of the SAE Level 2 advanced driver-assistance feature.”

The authority launched investigation into Tesla’s Autosteer system in August 2021, when it opened a preliminary evaluation to investigate 11 incidents involving stationary first-responder vehicles and Tesla vehicles that were operating with Autosteer engaged.

Over the past two months, NHTSA and Tesla conducted several meetings to discuss the agency’s tentative conclusions regarding the investigation, as they related to the issue of potential driver misuse when Autosteer is engaged, expectations to address the agency’s concerns through a voluntary recall, and Tesla’s proposed over-the-air software remedies in response.

“While not concurring with the agency’s analysis, in the interest of resolving EA22-002, Tesla determined on December 5, 2023, to voluntarily administer a recall and provide the remedy described below,” NHTSA said.

The remedy program will be that all affected Tesla vehicles will receive an over-the-air software remedy, at no cost to customers, the authority said.

“Beginning midday on December 7, 2023, Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in production received a software release that incorporates the software remedy,” NHTSA said.

