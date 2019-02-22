Tesla Races To Launch Model 3 In China Ahead Of Schedule

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.47 +0.51 +0.90%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.36 +0.17 +0.25%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.718 -0.006 -0.22%
Mars US 16 hours 63.91 -0.05 -0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.97 +0.18 +0.27%
Urals 2 days 64.17 -0.13 -0.20%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.78 +0.41 +0.63%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.78 +0.41 +0.63%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.14 +0.05 +0.07%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.68 +0.95 +1.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.718 -0.006 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 67.04 +0.68 +1.02%
Murban 1 day 68.38 +0.74 +1.09%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.61 +0.34 +0.56%
Basra Light 1 day 69.87 +0.21 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 1 day 66.84 +0.34 +0.51%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.14 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 1 day 68.14 +0.05 +0.07%
Girassol 1 day 67.95 +0.23 +0.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.97 +0.18 +0.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.40 +0.35 +0.79%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.31 -0.20 -0.43%
Canadian Condensate 47 days 54.11 -0.20 -0.37%
Premium Synthetic 47 days 56.96 -0.20 -0.35%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.96 -0.20 -0.38%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.96 -0.20 -0.39%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.96 -0.20 -0.39%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.21 -0.20 -0.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 57.16 -0.20 -0.35%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.81 -0.20 -0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.78 +0.41 +0.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 +0.75 +1.61%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.27 +0.27 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.87 +0.83 +1.66%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.82 +0.83 +1.54%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.82 +0.83 +1.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.37 +0.83 +1.58%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +1.00 +2.16%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.82 +0.83 +1.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 2 mins Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 11 hours Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro closes border with Brazil
  • 1 hour Teens For Climate: Swedish Student Leader Wins EU Pledge To Spend Billions On Climate
  • 1 hour Iran Starts Gulf War Games, To Test Submarine-Launched Missiles
  • 26 mins The Quick Read On MBS's Tour of Pakistan, India And China
  • 46 mins BMW to add 2,000 more jobs at Dingolfing plant
  • 10 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 12 hours Amazon’s Exit Could Scare Off Tech Companies From New York
  • 9 hours Itt looks like natural gas may be at its lowest price ever.
  • 9 hours Saudi A to Splash $100 Bln on India
  • 1 day Mineral rights owners,
  • 3 hours NEW FERUKA REFINERY

Breaking News:

Tesla Races To Launch Model 3 In China Ahead Of Schedule

Kicking Mexico’s Addiction To U.S. Natural Gas

Kicking Mexico’s Addiction To U.S. Natural Gas

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez…

A Worrying Trend For International Oil Giants

A Worrying Trend For International Oil Giants

Fitch has awarded Abu Dhabi’s…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Races To Launch Model 3 In China Ahead Of Schedule

By Irina Slav - Feb 22, 2019, 9:30 AM CST Model 3

After last October it suffered a 70-percent slump in car sales in China, now Tesla is racing to regain lost market share by releasing its flagship Model 3 on the Chinese market ahead of schedule, Reuters reports, citing a Tesla statement.

Initially, the Model 3 release was scheduled for next month but the carmaker is going great guns to regain and expand its share in the world’s largest car market. The first people to take delivery of their Model 3 will be the ones who ordered their vehicles last year, and then Tesla will deliver Model 3s to Chinese customers who ordered their cars this year, the company said.

The company began accepting pre-orders for Chinese customers in October 2018.

But regaining market share is not the only reason, at least according to one analyst. “I see its earlier-than-expected delivery as an effort to try and seize the market as quickly as possible,” LMC Automotive analyst Alan Kang told Reuters.

Indeed, besides being the largest car market in the world, China is also the largest EV market, with local players vying for market share with foreign brands, including Tesla, which for now is the undisputed leader in the luxury segment but with a host of other high-end EVs coming to the market its position could soon be challenged.

Like other carmakers, Tesla became a casualty of the Washington-Beijing trade war, with tariffs swelling the price tags of its cars to unacceptable levels. As a result, last November Tesla announced it would cut the prices for its Model S and Model X cars for Chinese customers by 12 to 26 percent.

“We are absorbing a significant part of the tariff to help make our cars more affordable for customers in China,” the EV maker said in a statement at the time.

Coinciding with the early launch of the Model 3 in China, however, Tesla got some bad news from Consumer Reports: the reputable magazine dropped the Model 3 from its top 10 recommended cars citing customer complaints about problems with some car components including loose-fitting exterior parts and defective glass.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Bomb Attack Kills At Least 10 Oil Workers In Syria

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

Saudi Oil Tanker “Accidentally” Heads To Venezuela

 Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Bank Of America: Oil Demand Growth To Hit Zero Within A Decade

 Alt text

Are Automakers Overestimating EV Demand?

 Alt text

Trump Looks To Neutralize Pipeline Opponents

 Alt text

The ‘Shocking Details’ Of The Green New Deal
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com