An Underestimated Niche In Oil & Gas

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.84 -0.32 -0.56%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.86 -0.22 -0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.717 +0.048 +1.80%
Mars US 19 hours 63.96 +0.41 +0.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.97 +0.18 +0.27%
Urals 2 days 64.17 -0.13 -0.20%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.78 +0.41 +0.63%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.78 +0.41 +0.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.09 +0.93 +1.38%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.68 +0.95 +1.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.717 +0.048 +1.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.36 -0.15 -0.23%
Murban 2 days 67.64 -0.01 -0.01%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.27 +0.89 +1.50%
Basra Light 2 days 69.66 +1.12 +1.63%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.50 +0.82 +1.25%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.09 +0.93 +1.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.09 +0.93 +1.38%
Girassol 2 days 67.72 +1.01 +1.51%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.97 +0.18 +0.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.93 +0.40 +0.92%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 46.51 +0.71 +1.55%
Canadian Condensate 46 days 54.31 +0.71 +1.32%
Premium Synthetic 46 days 57.16 +0.71 +1.26%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 52.16 -0.04 -0.08%
Peace Sour 20 hours 51.16 +0.71 +1.41%
Peace Sour 20 hours 51.16 +0.71 +1.41%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 53.41 +0.71 +1.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 57.36 +0.71 +1.25%
Central Alberta 20 hours 52.01 +0.71 +1.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.78 +0.41 +0.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 +0.75 +1.61%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.27 +0.27 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.87 +0.83 +1.66%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.82 +0.83 +1.54%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.82 +0.83 +1.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.37 +0.83 +1.58%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +1.00 +2.16%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.82 +0.83 +1.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 7 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 11 minutes Oil imports by countries
  • 13 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 1 hour Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 6 hours Itt looks like natural gas may be at its lowest price ever.
  • 3 hours Teens For Climate: Swedish Student Leader Wins EU Pledge To Spend Billions On Climate
  • 5 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 5 hours students walk out of school in protest of climate change
  • 11 hours North Korea's Kim To Travel To Vietnam By Train, Summit At Government Guesthouse
  • 15 hours Amazon’s Exit Could Scare Off Tech Companies From New York
  • 1 day Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 22 hours Europe Adds Saudi Arabia to Dirty-Money Blacklist
  • 19 hours Some Good News on Climate Change Maybe
  • 18 hours America’s Shale Boom Keeps Rolling Even as Wildcatters Save Cash
  • 3 hours Mineral rights owners,

Breaking News:

Nigeria Could Soon Start Cutting Oil Production

Alt Text

A Big Week For Oil Bulls

It’s been a great week…

Alt Text

Saudi Aramco Makes Existential Bet On Oil

Saudi Aramco has doubled down…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia To Invest $100 Billion In India’s Energy Sector

Saudi Arabia will invest US$100…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

An Underestimated Niche In Oil & Gas

By Rystad Energy - Feb 21, 2019, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
offshore rigs

Several hundred offshore oil and gas wells could cease production by 2021 in the face of today’s bearish oil market. As a consequence, so-called decommissioning obligations in the global oil and gas industry rose to $11.7 billion last year and are projected to hold steady at an average of about $12 billion per year from 2019 through 2021, according to Rystad Energy. 

“2018 was an all-time high, and the next years are set to break this record,” said Rystad Energy partner Audun Martinsen. “To put this into context, the global oil and gas industry is facing total decommissioning obligations in the magnitude of six Johan Castberg field development projects in the Barents Sea within the next three years.”

(Click to enlarge)

A challenging oil market outlook has put many ageing fields to rest as diminishing output proved insufficient to cover production costs. A Rystad Energy review of offshore assets shows that some 9000 wells globally are at fields currently struggling to stay profitable at $60 Brent oil prices.

“This is a relatively high breakeven price that was the Achilles heel of many fields in 2018,” Martinsen said.

Rystad Energy expects that these 9000 wells will be plugged and abandoned over a series of years, but emphasizes that the exact timing is still pending.

“In 2013 and 2014, when oil prices where high, very few operators initiated plans to decommission older assets. Instead, they sought to maximize returns from their producing assets. However, as oil prices dropped to painfully low levels in 2015 and 2016, many of these field life extension plans were deprioritized or scrapped altogether. Although oil prices have recovered to more sustainable levels, the elusive $100 dollar-barrel still seems like a distant dream for most operators. As a result, numerous operators have begun realizing their obligations to decommission elderly uncompetitive assets,” Martinsen remarked.

Europe, driven in particular by the UK, has been the most active market for offshore decommissioning, with a global market share of more than 50% in recent years. The UK alone is forecasted to spend more than $2 billion annually on decommissioning activities within the next three years. But decommissioning activity is set to grow significantly in other parts of the world too.

“In Asia, North America and Latin America, a growing number of fields are currently under evaluation for dismantlement in the face of today’s bearish oil market,” Martinsen said.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia To Invest $100 Billion In India’s Energy Sector
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?
The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

 Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

 World’s Largest Offshore Oil Field Partially Shut Down

World’s Largest Offshore Oil Field Partially Shut Down

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com