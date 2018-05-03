Market Intelligence
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Tesla Posts Record Revenue, Loss

By Irina Slav - May 03, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT

Tesla booked higher than expected revenues and lower than expected operating losses for the first quarter of the year, leaving analysts confused again as to the future of the company.

At US$2.75 billion, Tesla’s automotive revenues were 27.4 percent higher on the year, which was a record high in the revenue department, while operating losses, at US$3.35 per share, were lower than the US$3.48 loss per share analysts had expected. Net loss, however, came in at a record US$785 million, with the company projecting it will move into the black in the third and fourth quarter of the year.

Cash fell from US$3.4 billion in January 2018 to US$2.7 billion in March, but Elon Musk told analysts during the conference call on the earnings statement that the company would not need to raise more funding this year, which baffled a lot of those present.

Tesla will be cutting its budget for the year to US$3 billion from US$3.4 billion with the focus of all its efforts continuing to be the ramp up of production of the Model 3, which reached 2,270 in the third week of April, with production consistently exceeding 2,000 cars for each of the first three weeks of last month.

Related: Shell Wants Deepwater Breakevens Below $40

This is less than half of what Tesla needs to be producing for it to become profitable. Despite assurances from Musk and CFO Deepak Ahuja that the ramp-up will happen in the second quarter, analysts are right to remain skeptical. This is by far not the first assurance that Tesla has given that it will hit its targets after strings of delays.

Still, the carnage many expected to be revealed at the first-quarter conference call did not come to pass, which should provide Tesla bulls with some hope. The company will be shutting down its Fremont factory again to ensure the Model 3 ramp-up and expects the 5,000 milestone to be reached by the end of June, generally in line with its earlier update on this most precious of all targets that was to be hit some time in the second quarter.

By Irina Slav via Safehaven.com



  • Reality on May 03 2018 said:
    Tesla is working on a Better World.

    The Oil Industry is still living in the 1960's and is fighting for market share. Wow!

    Until the Oil Industry starts working on a Better World, Tesla and the other electrics don't have any real competition.

    How about affordable, high octane, clean fuels around 98 to 100 RON Octane, using more ethanol, that would be working on, a Better Cleaner World.

    Well, the oil industry is fighting that too, they want to stay expensive and dirty, by limiting ethanol to only 10% and only going to a 95 RON Octane Fuel. Yes, they are still living in the 1960's, fighting over scraps of market share, rather than being interested in a Better, less polluted, World.

    Will the old guys running the refinery show ever retire?

    Tesla, you've got no competition from big oil, they are chasing the wrong rabbit!

    Go Tesla Go
  • Tom on May 03 2018 said:
    I am a Tesla Investor and hopeful. For me the real issue is not Tesla's progress, it will eventually come, but rather the oil refining industries lack of progress.

    Tesla is offering reduced emission transportation, cleaner air in our cities for everyone. The oil industry could be doing the same thing, by simply blending in more ethanol, but they refuse to do that, they are fighting ethanol because it takes a fraction of "their" market share. But wait, Ethanol blending significantly reduces harmful tailpipe emissions from vehicles.

    So who should we bet on, an oil industry that refuses to change and clean up its fuels or Tesla?

    Is the choice really that hard?

