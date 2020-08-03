Russia Seeks Additional $1.9 Billion In Taxes From Oil & Gas

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.73 -0.28 -0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 43.85 -0.30 -0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.112 +0.011 +0.52%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 42.01 +1.04 +2.54%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 43.02 -0.38 -0.88%
Graph down Urals 22 hours 42.50 -1.45 -3.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.70 +0.25 +0.60%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.70 +0.25 +0.60%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 36.94 -0.88 -2.33%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.112 +0.011 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 42.56 -0.42 -0.98%
Graph down Murban 5 days 42.95 -0.40 -0.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 43.65 +0.93 +2.18%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 45.42 +0.15 +0.33%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 44.06 +1.13 +2.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.59 +1.17 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.02 -0.38 -0.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 28.77 +0.37 +1.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 32.27 +0.35 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 39.27 +0.35 +0.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 40.67 +0.35 +0.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 37.02 +0.35 +0.95%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 36.02 +0.35 +0.98%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 36.02 +0.35 +0.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 37.27 +0.35 +0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 38.92 +0.35 +0.91%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 36.02 +0.35 +0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.70 +0.25 +0.60%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 41.61 -0.85 -2.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 34.96 +0.74 +2.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.91 +0.74 +1.94%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.91 +0.74 +1.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 45.01 +0.35 +0.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 6 minutes Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 11 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 8 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 2 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 1 hour Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 7 hours While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 2 hours End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand
  • 22 hours "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 24 hours Mask Disposal
  • 2 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 1 day You may all go to hell
  • 1 day Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 4 hours What happens to oil and gas production when 1/2 of Oklahoma is handed over to the Tribes
  • 2 days Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 3 days Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship

Breaking News:

Russia Seeks Additional $1.9 Billion In Taxes From Oil & Gas

Economic Turmoil Leaves Oil Trapped At $40

Economic Turmoil Leaves Oil Trapped At $40

Oil prices fell on Thursday…

Trump Vows To Revive U.S. Oil Industry

Trump Vows To Revive U.S. Oil Industry

U.S. President Donald Trump touted…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Seeks Additional $1.9 Billion In Taxes From Oil & Gas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 03, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT

Russia’s finance ministry is looking to raise as much as US$1.93 billion (143 billion Russia rubles) in taxes from the oil industry over the next two years, as the oil price crash has shrunk Russia’s key revenue stream—oil.

According to a document on a Russian government website, cited by Reuters, the finance ministry is looking to receive more tax proceeds by amending the tax code and the recently implemented profit-based tax.

The government and the Russian oil industry are heading for a dispute over the proposed tax amendments, Russian business daily Kommersant reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter. According to Kommersant’s sources, the proposal – if passed – would negatively affect mostly Gazprom Neft, the oil division of gas giant Gazprom, and Rosneft, the biggest oil producer in Russia.

The profit-based tax, introduced as an experiment last year, has led to the Russian budget not receiving US$2.9 billion (213 billion rubles), according to the sources.

The Russian companies, however, strongly disagree that they should repay that sum under a new tax amendment, and the issue could be escalated to President Vladimir Putin, Kommersant reported.  

The possible changes to the tax code would be harmful to the fundamentals of Russia’s oil industry, Reuters quoted VTB Capital as saying in a note.

Currently, Russia’s economy is suffering the consequences of the oil price crash it helped create with the temporary rift with its OPEC+ partner Saudi Arabia in March. The Russian ruble crashed, and Russia’s oil income shrank as a result of the plunge in oil prices.  

The oil price crash, along with the coronavirus-driven global recession, will result in Russia’s economy shrinking this year by 6 percent, or by the most in 11 years, the World Bank said in its latest economic report on Russia earlier this month.

Russia is said to be considering whether to adopt a kind of state oil hedging program, similar to Mexico’s oil hedge, to protect government revenues from oil price crashes in the future.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Israel Expects Half Of New Cars Sold In 2030 To Be EVs

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories
Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw
Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally

Large And Unexpected Crude Build Halts Oil Rally
Shale CEO: U.S. Has Passed Peak Oil

Shale CEO: U.S. Has Passed Peak Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Will Buffett’s $10 Billion Bet On Natural Gas Go Bust?

 Alt text

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com