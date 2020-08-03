U.S. Shale Faces Another Round Of Bankruptcies

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.73 -0.28 -0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 43.85 -0.30 -0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.112 +0.011 +0.52%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 42.01 +1.04 +2.54%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 43.02 -0.38 -0.88%
Graph down Urals 22 hours 42.50 -1.45 -3.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.70 +0.25 +0.60%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.70 +0.25 +0.60%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 36.94 -0.88 -2.33%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.112 +0.011 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 42.56 -0.42 -0.98%
Graph down Murban 5 days 42.95 -0.40 -0.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 43.65 +0.93 +2.18%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 45.42 +0.15 +0.33%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 44.06 +1.13 +2.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.59 +1.17 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.02 -0.38 -0.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 28.77 +0.37 +1.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 32.27 +0.35 +1.10%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 39.27 +0.35 +0.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 40.67 +0.35 +0.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 37.02 +0.35 +0.95%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 36.02 +0.35 +0.98%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 36.02 +0.35 +0.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 37.27 +0.35 +0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 38.92 +0.35 +0.91%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 36.02 +0.35 +0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 41.70 +0.25 +0.60%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 41.61 -0.85 -2.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 34.96 +0.74 +2.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.91 +0.74 +1.94%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.91 +0.74 +1.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 45.01 +0.35 +0.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 6 minutes Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 11 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 8 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 2 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 1 hour Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 7 hours While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 2 hours End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand
  • 22 hours "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 24 hours Mask Disposal
  • 2 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 1 day You may all go to hell
  • 1 day Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 4 hours What happens to oil and gas production when 1/2 of Oklahoma is handed over to the Tribes
  • 2 days Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 3 days Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship

Breaking News:

Russia Seeks Additional $1.9 Billion In Taxes From Oil & Gas

How One Oil Major Excelled As Prices Crashed

How One Oil Major Excelled As Prices Crashed

Equinor is one of the…

U.S. Refiners Brace For Ugliest Losses In A Decade

U.S. Refiners Brace For Ugliest Losses In A Decade

Due to the demand crash…

Oil Buyers Profit From A Wave Of Cheap Fuel

Oil Buyers Profit From A Wave Of Cheap Fuel

Hedge funds and institutional oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Faces Another Round Of Bankruptcies

By Irina Slav - Aug 03, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

More than thirty billion dollars: this is the size of the collective debt of oil and gas companies that filed for bankruptcy protection in the first half of the year. That is 23 companies, all but five of which filed during the second quarter when Covid-19 really took hold. Now, with the resurgence of new cases and an equal resurgence in doubts about the outlook for oil demand, more filings are on the way. “It is reasonable to expect that a substantial number of producers will continue to seek protection from creditors in bankruptcy even if oil prices recover over the next few months,” Haynes and Boone said in its June report on oil and gas bankruptcies. The reasons: lukewarm oil demand improvement and even more lukewarm economic improvement. Until economies return to normal, the law firm noted, the situation for oil and gas is unlikely to book any marked improvement.

Yet within the industry, different segments have different degrees of vulnerability. Oilfield services, for instance, is the most vulnerable, as Westwood Global Energy Group noted in a recent report. Oilfield services are traditionally the most vulnerable because of their almost complete dependence on the upstream segment. When exploration and production slump, the companies actually providing these services suffer the most, as we saw during the last crisis. While the upstream segment also took a hard hit from the 2014-2016 oil price collapse, it was not as painful as it was for their services providers. The latter were forced to lower the prices of their services to survive, which in turn helped producers to limit their losses.

Yet the upstream sector is in dire straits now, as well, especially in U.S. shale, Westwood Global Energy Group’s Head of Consulting, Arindam Das, noted in comments to Oilprice.com. According to Das, shale producers are the most vulnerable group within the oil and gas industry after oilfield service providers, along with smaller exploration and production companies in Western Canada.

Remember those 30 billion dollars in debt accumulated by the companies that went bankrupt during the first half of the year? The exact figure is $30.62 billion, and it compares with $25.77 billion in accumulated debt for all the companies that went under throughout 2019. In the second quarter alone, the energy companies that filed for bankruptcy protection accumulated $29 billion in debt—again more than the figure for the entire last year. And banks are increasingly reluctant to do business with such a troubled industry.

Related: Asian LNG Prices Are Way To Low For U.S. Exporters

Lenders started tightening their requirements for borrowers from the shale patch before the crisis, as many of them kept failing to hit their production targets despite the overall production boom. Now, with the outlook grimmer than it has been for a long time, they are tightening their lending requirements further, although, as Westwood’s Das notes, banks remain open to businesses with long-standing good names.

Here again, oilfield services providers are in a weaker position than pretty much everyone else. Banks have been reducing their exposure to this segment of the industry for a while before the crisis struck, according to Das, and it seems they will continue doing that while they tighten their lending criteria for the sector players that are still their clients.

Perhaps a consolidation could help the U.S. oil and gas industry get back on its feet, but so far, the only major deal that made headlines was Chevron’s acquisition of Noble Energy. Uncertainty is a big factor here. The future of the industry, especially the shale patch, is highly uncertain, and this may be dampening the appetite of private equity-backed companies that would have otherwise swooped in to pick up the tastiest morsels.

This might change, according to Das. Private equity-backed buyers could yet decide to take advantage of the low oil price environment that is making a lot of assets cheap. If that happens, they will go after cash generative assets, Das noted, rather than assets in the early stages of development that would require a hefty investment to exploit. Indeed, this seems to be the prevailing sentiment in the industry.

“We will be drilling wells again when oil is back in probably the $50 range,” David Hayes, partner at Natural Gas Partners, told the Midland Reporter-Telegram earlier this year. “It will be unconventional, and it will be horizontal, but it will be much more development-focused. Anything with even a whiff of exploration is not a near-term focus for capital, public or private.”

Nobody, it seems, wants to risk too much, and this is understandable: the situation is unprecedented.

“Since humans started using oil, we have never seen anything like this,” the chief economist of Trafigura, Saad Rahim, told the Wall Street Journal in April. “There is no guide we are following. This is uncharted.” 

In such an environment, caution would be the name of the game for everyone—sellers and buyers, lenders, and shareholders.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Oil Production Won’t Make A Comeback Under Current Prices

Next Post

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor Is Finally Being Built

The World’s Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor Is Finally Being Built
The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again

Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again
The 400% Tesla Rally Was Only The Beginning Of The EV Boom

The 400% Tesla Rally Was Only The Beginning Of The EV Boom
Why Oil Remains Stuck At $40

Why Oil Remains Stuck At $40



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com