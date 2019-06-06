Tesla Domestic Sales Hit Record

Tesla’s sales in North America, its home market, reached an all-time high, according to a report by Electrek, which cited exclusive information supplied by unnamed sources.

Since the start of the second quarter, the electric carmaker had delivered 33,000 cars and was now going for another 33,000 by the end of June. According to the sources, the carmaker had offered is employees sizeable bonuses if the target is hit: US$1,200 per sales employee and US$550 per delivery employee. If they exceed the 33,000 target and achieve 36,000 in sales, the bonuses would be doubled the sources told Electrek.

Deliveries since the start of June come in at 2,512 but a lot more are planned, the sources said, including 10,000 scheduled deliveries and 6,000 orders matched to vehicle identification numbers.

The news breaks on the heels of another positive report on Tesla: the company launched its Chinese-made Model 3 at the end of last week for pre-order and its website crashed soon after under the flow of traffic. On Friday, Tesla priced its China-made Model 3 at US$47,500 (328,000 yuan) for the Standard Range Plus version, below the price of Model 3 that Tesla already sells on the Chinese market, at prices starting at US$54,600 (377,000 yuan).

Tesla's last record in deliveries was achieved in the last quarter of 2018—the company’s first profitable quarter since its inception—and it totaled 90,700 cars. Many will probably doubt Tesla’s ability to repeat the success or even exceed it, but surprises are always possible with the EV maker.

The latest was the revelation that GM and Fiat Chrysler had been buying greenhouse emissions credits from Tesla, effectively funding their biggest competitor in the nascent EV segment. The report certainly has an ironic twist given Elon Musk’s accusations that large carmakers such as GM and Fiat Chryslers have been trying to prevent Tesla from succeeding in the market. It is similarly ironic for GM and Fiat Chrysler, which have both tried to win some market share from Tesla but without a lot of success.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

