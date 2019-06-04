Tesla’s Biggest Competitors Are Silently Funding It

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.54 +0.29 +0.54%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.84 +0.56 +0.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.420 +0.017 +0.71%
Mars US 18 hours 57.60 -0.20 -0.35%
Opec Basket 7 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 1 day 61.15 -0.63 -1.02%
Louisiana Light 1 day 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 1 day 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.30 -1.98 -3.03%
Mexican Basket 1 day 56.54 -0.03 -0.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.420 +0.017 +0.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 60.14 -3.69 -5.78%
Murban 1 day 61.75 -3.45 -5.29%
Iran Heavy 1 day 55.02 -2.12 -3.71%
Basra Light 1 day 62.75 -1.07 -1.68%
Saharan Blend 1 day 62.32 -2.47 -3.81%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.30 -1.98 -3.03%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.30 -1.98 -3.03%
Girassol 1 day 62.81 -2.37 -3.64%
Opec Basket 7 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.29 +0.34 +0.92%
Western Canadian Select 18 hours 39.75 +1.00 +2.58%
Canadian Condensate 102 days 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Premium Synthetic 18 hours 53.75 -0.25 -0.46%
Sweet Crude 18 hours 46.35 -0.15 -0.32%
Peace Sour 18 hours 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Peace Sour 18 hours 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Light Sour Blend 18 hours 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 52.75 +0.75 +1.44%
Central Alberta 18 hours 45.25 -0.25 -0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 60.95 -0.29 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 1 day 43.50 -0.25 -0.57%
ANS West Coast 4 days 63.25 -3.14 -4.73%
West Texas Sour 1 day 47.20 -0.25 -0.53%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.15 -0.25 -0.49%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.15 -0.25 -0.49%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 49.75 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 4 days 43.75 -5.25 -10.71%
Buena Vista 1 day 65.40 -0.25 -0.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 6 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 9 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 11 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 1 min My Rebuttal to: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets
  • 38 mins We Are Better Than This
  • 10 hours US production capabilities: GOM Production Poised to Set New Records
  • 9 hours Mexico's Push to Become Self-Sufficient in Oil & Gas Production Seems Doomed
  • 46 mins Interests Rate: Fed Chairman About Monetary Policy
  • 10 hours Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 10 hours Is the Shale Revolution Here to Stay?
  • 55 mins We Shouldn't Be Surprised Renewables Make Energy Expensive Since That's Always Been The Greens' Goal
  • 10 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 20 hours Not only GM: Morgan Stanley Predicts Ford to Cut 25,000 Jobs in Overhaul
  • 18 hours Britain Listens To The United States on Huawei
  • 4 hours Bloomberg Opinion : "OPEC and Russia Best Not to Poke the SHALE BEAR"
  • 9 hours Good Job Twitter: Blocked Account Of Dutch Far Right Leader
  • 16 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt

Breaking News:

Tesla’s Biggest Competitors Are Silently Funding It

Quantifying The IMO 2020 Shock

Quantifying The IMO 2020 Shock

New shipping fuel regulations, known…

OPEC Production Falls Despite Saudi Production Boost

OPEC Production Falls Despite Saudi Production Boost

Energy stocks took a beating…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla’s Biggest Competitors Are Silently Funding It

By Irina Slav - Jun 04, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Tesla Charging

GM and Fiat Chrysler have been funding Tesla by buying greenhouse emission credits from the EV carmaker, according to official filings by the two carmakers to the state of Delaware, as reported by Bloomberg.

The report certainly has an ironic twist given Elon Musk’s accusations that large carmakers such as GM and Fiat Chryslers have been trying to prevent Tesla from succeeding in the market. It is similarly ironic for GM and Fiat Chrysler, which have both tried to win some market share from Tesla but without a lot of success.

According to Bloomberg, GM no longer needs to buy emissions credits because it sells enough plug-in vehicles. However, these sales are meager in comparison to the sales of its gas guzzlers.

What’s more, the carmaking supermajor is preparing for increasingly tougher environmental regulations by continuing to buy credits from Tesla. These regulations are likely to become particularly tough if next year a Democrat wins the presidential race. A GM spokesperson confirmed this to Bloomberg by saying the company was buying credits as a hedge against “future regulatory uncertainties.”

“Until demand catches up with regulatory requirements and there is regulatory relief,” Eric Mayne said, “we will use credits as appropriate.”

According to Bloomberg, Tesla’s revenues from emission credit sales since 2010 have reached some US$2 billion, with the main market contributing to this being its home one in California. It is the biggest car market in the United States and it also has probably the most stringent emission rules requiring carmakers to sell a number of zero-emission vehicles that is proportional to their market share in the state. If they can’t make the necessary number of sales, they are obliged to buy emission credits from a “cleaner” carmaker.

A report by the Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year said most carmakers in the U.S. had complied with the emissions regulation in 2017, most of them did so with the help of credit purchases.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

WCS Prices Jump As Canadian Wildfires Threaten Heavy Oil Supply

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

 World’s Largest Refinery Shuts Down Crude Unit For Up To A Month

World’s Largest Refinery Shuts Down Crude Unit For Up To A Month

 Oil Falls After Third Consecutive Crude Build

Oil Falls After Third Consecutive Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com