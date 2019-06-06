Country With Largest Oil Reserves Urges World To Care For Mother Earth

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 51.84 +0.16 +0.31%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.15 +0.52 +0.86%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.368 -0.010 -0.42%
Mars US 11 hours 56.38 -1.45 -2.51%
Opec Basket 9 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 1 day 59.35 +0.35 +0.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.00 +0.05 +0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.00 +0.05 +0.08%
Bonny Light 1 day 61.98 -1.54 -2.42%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.14 +0.60 +1.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.368 -0.010 -0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.04 -0.10 -0.17%
Murban 2 days 61.37 -0.38 -0.62%
Iran Heavy 1 day 53.95 -1.45 -2.62%
Basra Light 2 days 62.94 +0.19 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 1 day 60.98 -1.72 -2.74%
Bonny Light 1 day 61.98 -1.54 -2.42%
Bonny Light 1 day 61.98 -1.54 -2.42%
Girassol 1 day 61.56 -1.52 -2.41%
Opec Basket 9 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 11 hours 35.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 13 hours 38.23 -2.00 -4.97%
Canadian Condensate 104 days 48.43 -1.80 -3.58%
Premium Synthetic 13 hours 52.13 -1.85 -3.43%
Sweet Crude 13 hours 44.08 -2.40 -5.16%
Peace Sour 13 hours 41.68 -2.20 -5.01%
Peace Sour 13 hours 41.68 -2.20 -5.01%
Light Sour Blend 13 hours 45.73 -1.80 -3.79%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 50.68 -2.05 -3.89%
Central Alberta 13 hours 43.68 -2.05 -4.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.00 +0.05 +0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 48.25 -1.75 -3.50%
Giddings 1 day 42.00 -1.75 -4.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 62.70 -0.55 -0.87%
West Texas Sour 1 day 45.63 -1.80 -3.80%
Eagle Ford 1 day 49.58 -1.80 -3.50%
Eagle Ford 1 day 49.58 -1.80 -3.50%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 48.25 -1.75 -3.50%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.63 +0.23 +0.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 mintues My Rebuttal to: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets
  • 10 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 12 minutes Is the Shale Revolution Here to Stay?
  • 12 hours We Are Better Than This
  • 8 hours US Tariffs Looming - Many In Mexico Back President’s Approach
  • 3 hours As if we didn't feel guilty enough...now disposable razors!
  • 8 hours "Something New": Don't try our patience - North Korea tells U.S.
  • 6 hours We Shouldn't Be Surprised Renewables Make Energy Expensive Since That's Always Been The Greens' Goal
  • 6 hours The lack of exploration drilling and what that means.
  • 11 hours EV Breakthrough?
  • 2 days Canadian oil eh? Is the Canadian Oil Patch Nightmare Over?
  • 7 hours Democratic Candidate Race on Climate
  • 18 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 2 days Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 1 day Bloomberg Opinion : "OPEC and Russia Best Not to Poke the SHALE BEAR"
  • 2 days Russia removes special military forces from Venezuela . . . . Maduro gone by September ? . . . Oil starts to flow ? Think so . .
  • 1 day Interests Rate: Fed Chairman About Monetary Policy

Breaking News:

Country With Largest Oil Reserves Urges World To Care For Mother Earth

Premium Article

‘No Trade Deal’ Scenario Keeps A Hard Cap On Oil Prices

View
X
Oil Is On The Brink Of A Bear Market

Oil Is On The Brink Of A Bear Market

Fear of slowing economic growth…

China-Made Tesla Sells In 3-Minute Blitz

China-Made Tesla Sells In 3-Minute Blitz

The first pre-orders for Chinese…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Country With Largest Oil Reserves Urges World To Care For Mother Earth

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 06, 2019, 3:00 AM CDT Maduro campaign

Venezuela’s officially recognized president Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday called on the world to take care of Mother Earth, claiming that the only way to achieve balance is through ecosocialism. The call comes on World Environment Day, according to Prensa Latina.

Ecosocialists argue that the only surefire way to arrest climate change is to give capitalism the old heave-ho, forgoing profits in exchange for more earth-friendly decision making.

Venezuela, which is suffering the worst humanitarian crisis in history apart from in Yemen, relies on crude oil for 98% of its export revenues. Venezuela also has a booming mining industry, including bauxite, coltan, coal, gold, and iron ore—at least they did prior to US sanctions.

Maduro opened up the Orinoco Mining Belt to mining a few years ago—mostly unregulated—an act that raised just a handful of eyebrows that would have typically decried the destructive nature of the processes, including deforestation and mercury poisoning.  

The Orinoco Arc covers 43,000 square miles and covers an eighth of Venezuela’s total land.

Marshall Billingslea, assistant secretary for terrorist financing at the US Treasury Department, accused Maduro of turning “to wholesale, rampant destruction of the environment through strip mining on a massive scale of gold and other precious metals in the Orinoco Belt.”

The Venezuelan government also made a statement on Earth Day in April in a bid to bring awareness to climate concerns, specifically overpopulation, the production of pollution, and the conservation of biodiversity, according to Presna Latina. For its part, Venezuela announced it would plant an unspecified number of trees and release two endangered species.

Venezuela pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030 at Paris COP21, contingent on financial donations and access to technology from wealthier nations.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Explosions Rock Iran’s Largest Port As Oil Products Catch Fire

Next Post

Explosions Rock Iran’s Largest Port As Oil Products Catch Fire

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

 World’s Largest Refinery Shuts Down Crude Unit For Up To A Month

World’s Largest Refinery Shuts Down Crude Unit For Up To A Month

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com