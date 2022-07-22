TotalEnergies Plans Fuel Price Reductions To Help Consumers

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 94.68 -1.67 -1.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 103.3 -0.60 -0.58%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 105.4 -0.66 -0.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.314 +0.382 +4.82%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.214 +0.065 +2.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Chart Bonny Light 23 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 107.5 -2.43 -2.21%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 93.00 -3.53 -3.66%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.214 +0.065 +2.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 23 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 23 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 23 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 235 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 23 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 23 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 23 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 107.5 -2.43 -2.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 72.92 -3.40 -4.45%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 82.25 -3.53 -4.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 98.50 -3.53 -3.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 96.75 -3.53 -3.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 94.65 -3.53 -3.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 91.80 -3.53 -3.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 91.80 -3.53 -3.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 93.90 -3.53 -3.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 97.45 -3.53 -3.50%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 92.10 -3.53 -3.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 101.4 -6.01 -5.59%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 92.75 -6.00 -6.08%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 86.50 -6.00 -6.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 108.4 -2.38 -2.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 91.00 -5.91 -6.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 94.95 -5.91 -5.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 94.95 -5.91 -5.86%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 92.75 -6.00 -6.08%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 98.75 +10.75 +12.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 104.9 -6.17 -5.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Nigeria Unable To Benefit From High Oil Prices

Will Falling Oil Prices Alter The Fed’s Aggressive Rate Hike Plan?

Will Falling Oil Prices Alter The Fed’s Aggressive Rate Hike Plan?

Oil and gasoline prices are…

The World’s Largest Economies Are Ramping Up Coal Consumption

The World’s Largest Economies Are Ramping Up Coal Consumption

The global energy crisis has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

TotalEnergies Plans Fuel Price Reductions To Help Consumers

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 22, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

French supermajor TotalEnergies will lower fuel prices at all its service stations in France from September 1 until the end of the year to support the eroding purchasing power of French households.  

From September 1 to November 1, TotalEnergies will lower its petroleum fuel prices sold in service stations by 0.20 euro ($0.20) per liter compared to global market quotation prices, followed by a 0.10 euro/liter reduction from November 1 to December 31, the French supermajor said in a statement on Friday.   

These price reductions, which complement the government measures, will apply from the first liter purchased, with no limit on amounts, for all petroleum fuel sold in service stations, the company said, noting that the fuel-reduction program was designed “to meet the expectations of French people affected by the increase in energy prices and the impact on their purchasing power.” 

Some of TotalEnergies refineries in France faced losses of more than $1 billion (1 billion euro) during Covid in 2020 and 2021, “for which TotalEnergies did not request any government support and which are more than offset by the current favourable environment”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. 

“With this large-scale price reduction programme in our service stations, we are hopeful that this long-term commitment will be recognised both by our customers and at the national level,” Pouyanné added. 

Oil companies and refiners globally, including in the United States, have come under government pressure in recent weeks to lower prices at the pump. High fuel prices are eroding people’s purchasing power and have already started to weaken gasoline demand. 

France-based shipping giant CMA CGM on Friday also announced a reduction in freight rates “to support the purchasing power of French households and the economy.” 

CMA CGM is cutting shipping fees by $762 (750 euro) per container for imports to France from Asia. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Exxon Plans Another 35 Wells Offshore Guyana

Next Post

Exxon Plans Another 35 Wells Offshore Guyana

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com