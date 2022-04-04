Suspension Of Russian Oil, Gas Threatens Germany With Recession

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 15 mins 103.3 +4.01 +4.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 108.0 +3.63 +3.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins 5.712 -0.008 -0.14%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins 3.546 +0.122 +3.57%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 3.198 +0.045 +1.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -1.21 -1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -1.21 -1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.9 -2.84 -2.64%
Chart Mars US 3 days 96.57 -1.01 -1.04%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 3.198 +0.045 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 101.4 -6.13 -5.70%
Graph down Murban 4 days 102.6 -6.43 -5.90%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 103.9 -1.67 -1.58%
Graph down Basra Light 126 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 108.7 -1.92 -1.74%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Chart Girassol 4 days 106.8 -2.29 -2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.9 -2.84 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 85.78 -1.33 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 85.17 -1.01 -1.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 101.4 -1.01 -0.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 99.67 -1.01 -1.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 97.57 -1.01 -1.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 94.72 -1.01 -1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 94.72 -1.01 -1.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 96.82 -1.01 -1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 100.4 -1.01 -1.00%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 95.02 -1.01 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -1.21 -1.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 95.75 -1.00 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 89.50 -1.00 -1.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 105.0 -6.27 -5.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 100.8 -1.01 -0.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 104.7 -1.01 -0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 104.7 -1.01 -0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 95.75 -1.00 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 89.50 -1.00 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 108.8 -1.51 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 3 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 23 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 16 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 23 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 3 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 16 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

UK Drivers Queue For Gasoline As Climate Activists Block Fuel Depots

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude

Middle East oil producers continue…

Steel Shortage Adds To U.S. Shale Drillers’ Woes

Steel Shortage Adds To U.S. Shale Drillers’ Woes

U.S. shale oil drillers are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Suspension Of Russian Oil, Gas Threatens Germany With Recession

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 04, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

Halting Russian oil and gas supplies to Germany would plunge Europe's largest economy into recession, German banks have warned.

According to a Reuters report, the BDB industry body expects a sharp decline in economic growth this year, to some 2 percent, because of the war in Ukraine—and that's if supplies continue.

"The situation would be even worse if imports or supplies of Russian oil and natural gas were to be halted. A significant recession in Germany would then be virtually unavoidable," the chief executive of Deutsche Bank, Christian Sewing, told media.

"The question of government aid measures for companies and sectors would then become even more urgent," Sewing added.

Last week, after Russia's president announced that Gazprom would from April only accept payment in rubles for its gas, the German government triggered Phase 1 of an emergency plan to kick in if there is a supply disruption.

The plan could see rationing of gas supply. Other EU member states, including Greece and the Netherlands, have also placed their systems and stakeholders on high alert. Italy and Latvia also issued warnings of potential disruptions.

Germany, however, is particularly vulnerable to gas supply disruptions as it depends on Russia for about half of the gas it consumes. Earlier last month, German industrialists urged the government to devise an early-warning system, noting that there are "concrete and serious indications that the gas supply situation is about to deteriorate,"

Now, German bankers have joined the calls for action to prevent the worst, addressing those calls to the European Central Bank. Deutsche's Sewing called on the ECB to end its bond-buying activities and "send a signal" about interest rates, which, he said, was "urgently needed".

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The Baltic States Stop Importing Russian Gas

Next Post

Discussion About Recommendations Delays UN Climate Report

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April
$4 Gasoline Could Lead To Demand Destruction In The U.S.

$4 Gasoline Could Lead To Demand Destruction In The U.S.


Most Commented

Alt text

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

 Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com