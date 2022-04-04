Discussion About Recommendations Delays UN Climate Report

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has delayed the release and presentation of the latest report on how policymakers could act to slow global warming as nations continued to negotiate a final summary of recommendations through the weekend.

The IPCC press conference to present the Summary for Policymakers of the report Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change is still scheduled for Monday, but has been delayed because the working group needed more time to agree unanimously on a summary for policymakers.

The report will also be published later on Monday.

Scientists and nations have held virtual meetings throughout the weekend to complete the wording of the final documents, but differing viewpoints on how to finance climate change policies remain a sticking point among members.

“Countries are bringing the ongoing battles of UNFCCC into this space,” Doreen Stabinsky, a global environmental politics professor at the College of the Atlantic and a contributing IPCC author, told Bloomberg. “It is unavoidable, of course, and unfortunately could be really destructive to the credibility” if IPCC proceeded, Stabinsky added.

Talks on finalizing the report on Sunday were held on the huge investments necessary to dramatically change the way the world produces and consumes energy, participants in the discussions told AFP this weekend.

“Everybody has something to lose and everybody has something to gain” in those talks and recommendations, a participant monitoring the process told AFP.

The wording of the so-called Summary for Policymakers, which is some 40 pages long, was around 90 percent approved on Sunday but finance was “holding things up,” a source tracking the discussions told AFP.

The IPCC is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change. It was established by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in 1988 to provide political leaders with periodic scientific assessments concerning climate change, its implications and risks, as well as to put forward adaptation and mitigation strategies.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

