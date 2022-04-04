Discussion About Recommendations Delays UN Climate Report

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 40 mins 103.3 +4.01 +4.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 107.8 +3.45 +3.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 40 mins 5.712 -0.008 -0.14%
Graph up Heating Oil 40 mins 3.546 +0.122 +3.57%
Graph up Gasoline 40 mins 3.198 +0.045 +1.41%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -1.21 -1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -1.21 -1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.9 -2.84 -2.64%
Chart Mars US 17 mins 100.2 +3.61 +3.74%
Chart Gasoline 40 mins 3.198 +0.045 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 101.4 -6.13 -5.70%
Graph down Murban 4 days 102.6 -6.43 -5.90%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 103.9 -1.67 -1.58%
Graph down Basra Light 126 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 108.7 -1.92 -1.74%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Chart Girassol 4 days 106.8 -2.29 -2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.9 -2.84 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 85.78 -1.33 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 85.17 -1.01 -1.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 101.4 -1.01 -0.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 99.67 -1.01 -1.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 97.57 -1.01 -1.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 94.72 -1.01 -1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 94.72 -1.01 -1.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 96.82 -1.01 -1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 100.4 -1.01 -1.00%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 95.02 -1.01 -1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -1.21 -1.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 95.75 -1.00 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 89.50 -1.00 -1.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 105.0 -6.27 -5.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 100.8 -1.01 -0.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 104.7 -1.01 -0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 104.7 -1.01 -0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 95.75 -1.00 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 89.50 -1.00 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 108.8 -1.51 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 14 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 24 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 17 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 23 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 3 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 17 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

UK Drivers Queue For Gasoline As Climate Activists Block Fuel Depots

China’s “Zero-COVID” Policy Could Crush Its Energy Storage Ambitions

China’s “Zero-COVID” Policy Could Crush Its Energy Storage Ambitions

China’s “Zero-COVID” approach to the…

OPEC Looks Beyond Politics, Focuses On Long-Term Production Plans

OPEC Looks Beyond Politics, Focuses On Long-Term Production Plans

Some of OPEC’s biggest producers…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Discussion About Recommendations Delays UN Climate Report

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 04, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has delayed the release and presentation of the latest report on how policymakers could act to slow global warming as nations continued to negotiate a final summary of recommendations through the weekend.

The IPCC press conference to present the Summary for Policymakers of the report Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change is still scheduled for Monday, but has been delayed because the working group needed more time to agree unanimously on a summary for policymakers.  

The report will also be published later on Monday.

Scientists and nations have held virtual meetings throughout the weekend to complete the wording of the final documents, but differing viewpoints on how to finance climate change policies remain a sticking point among members.

“Countries are bringing the ongoing battles of UNFCCC into this space,” Doreen Stabinsky, a global environmental politics professor at the College of the Atlantic and a contributing IPCC author, told Bloomberg. “It is unavoidable, of course, and unfortunately could be really destructive to the credibility” if IPCC proceeded, Stabinsky added.

Talks on finalizing the report on Sunday were held on the huge investments necessary to dramatically change the way the world produces and consumes energy, participants in the discussions told AFP this weekend.

“Everybody has something to lose and everybody has something to gain” in those talks and recommendations, a participant monitoring the process told AFP.

The wording of the so-called Summary for Policymakers, which is some 40 pages long, was around 90 percent approved on Sunday but finance was “holding things up,” a source tracking the discussions told AFP. 

The IPCC is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change. It was established by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in 1988 to provide political leaders with periodic scientific assessments concerning climate change, its implications and risks, as well as to put forward adaptation and mitigation strategies.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Suspension Of Russian Oil, Gas Threatens Germany With Recession

Next Post

Tight Supply Sends U.S. East Coast Jet Fuel Price Surging

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations

Russia’s Huge Oil Tanker Fleet Struggles To Find Buyer Destinations
Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Surprise Crude Inventory Build
Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities

Putin Signs Decree To Ban Exports Of Raw Materials, Commodities
EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April

EIA: U.S. Shale Production Set For Big Jump In April
$4 Gasoline Could Lead To Demand Destruction In The U.S.

$4 Gasoline Could Lead To Demand Destruction In The U.S.


Most Commented

Alt text

Canada Says Its Oil Could Replace U.S. Imports Of Russian Crude

 Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Considers Ditching The Dollar For Chinese Oil Sales

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com