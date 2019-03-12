Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 45 mins 56.87 +0.08 +0.14%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.67 +0.09 +0.14%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.784 +0.012 +0.43%
Mars US 33 mins 64.27 +0.48 +0.75%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.01 +1.23 +1.90%
Urals 17 hours 64.83 +0.71 +1.11%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.09 +1.12 +1.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.09 +1.12 +1.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.69 +1.20 +2.05%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.784 +0.012 +0.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.73 +0.99 +1.51%
Murban 2 days 68.12 +1.14 +1.70%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.88 +1.84 +3.17%
Basra Light 2 days 69.19 +0.94 +1.38%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.69 +1.77 +2.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Girassol 2 days 66.97 +1.33 +2.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.01 +1.23 +1.90%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 45.13 +0.41 +0.92%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 45.94 +0.72 +1.59%
Canadian Condensate 18 days 53.54 +0.72 +1.36%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 57.44 +0.72 +1.27%
Sweet Crude 4 days 51.99 +0.72 +1.40%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.29 +0.72 +1.48%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.29 +0.72 +1.48%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.39 +0.72 +1.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 55.09 +0.72 +1.32%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.29 +0.72 +1.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.09 +1.12 +1.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 53.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 47.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 66.73 -0.51 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 50.82 +0.08 +0.16%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.77 +0.08 +0.15%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.77 +0.08 +0.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 53.32 +0.08 +0.15%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.19 +1.02 +1.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 12 minutes Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 16 mintues U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 17 mins Big Plans: Volkswagen Vows To Build 22 Million E-Cars Over Next Decade
  • 5 hours this is why Climate Friendly Agendas Tread Water
  • 9 hours 'All-or-nothing' U.S. Approach Toward North Korea Won't Work
  • 9 hours WTI now at $56.7 Headed for $70
  • 2 hours Can OPEC CUT PRODUCTION FOREVER?
  • 3 hours Exxon, Chevron the New Permian Kings
  • 5 mins Go Green or Die
  • 11 hours Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates.
  • 13 hours BP, Exxon to Help Alaska with LNG Project
  • 15 hours OPEC Will Likely Balance The Oil Market By Next Month
  • 4 hours Trump Tariffs On China Working
  • 10 hours Does a Price Hike Suggest Trouble Ahead For Tesla?

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

OPEC+ Production Cuts To Stay In Place Until June

OPEC+ Production Cuts To Stay In Place Until June

Saudi Oil Minister al-Falih has…

The Oil Majors Aiming To Save Alaska’s LNG Dreams

The Oil Majors Aiming To Save Alaska’s LNG Dreams

Just when regulators and energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 12, 2019, 3:45 PM CDT rig

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a surprise draw in crude oil inventories of 2.6 million barrels for the week ending March 8, coming in significantly under analyst predictions that crude oil inventories would build by 2.655 million barrels.

Last week, the API reported a large surprise build in crude oil of 7.29 million barrels. A day later, the EIA supported API’s account of a large gain, estimating that crude inventories had climbed by 7.1 million barrels.

Including this week’s data, the net draw is just 640,000 barrels for the ten reporting periods so far this year, using API data.

API

(Click to enlarge)

Oil prices were up slightly on Tuesday prior to the data release on word that Saudi Arabia would continue to restrict exports to the United States and as Venezuela’s status grew even more grim with a weekend blackout that halted already restricted exports from its main terminal. Neither factor held enough sway to move prices too high, as US oil production continues unabated.

The WTI benchmark at 2:32 pm EST was trading up on the day by $0.09 (+0.14%) at $56.87, roughly flat week on week. The Brent benchmark was trading up $0.07 (+0.11%) at $66.65, also flat week on week.

Related: Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

The API this week reported a large draw of 5.8 million barrels in gasoline inventories for the week ending March 1. Analysts estimated a draw in gasoline inventories of 2.532 million barrels for the week.

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed that production for the week ending March 1—the latest information available—held fast at an average of 12.1 million barrels per day–the latest in a long string of highs for the United States.

Distillate inventories increased by 195,000 barrels, compared to an expected draw of 1.858 million barrels for the week.

Crude oil inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma facility fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EST.

By 4:41pm EST, WTI was trading up at $56.93 and Brent was trading up at $66.71.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russian Oil Firms Ready To Cut Production

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Does Saudi Arabia Really Have As Much Oil As Analysts Think?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com