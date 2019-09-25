Asia To Lead 50% Rise In Global Energy Use By 2050

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.53 +0.04 +0.07%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.44 +0.01 +0.02%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.528 +0.010 +0.40%
Mars US 5 hours 56.89 -1.00 -1.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.93 -0.58 -0.90%
Urals 24 hours 58.85 -1.95 -3.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.22 -1.50 -2.39%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.22 -1.50 -2.39%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.98 -0.67 -1.12%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.528 +0.010 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 24 hours 61.24 -1.74 -2.76%
Murban 24 hours 63.85 -1.86 -2.83%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 53.78 -1.79 -3.22%
Basra Light 24 hours 64.92 -0.66 -1.01%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 62.59 -1.78 -2.77%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Girassol 24 hours 63.81 -1.67 -2.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.93 -0.58 -0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 42.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 7 hours 44.79 -1.30 -2.82%
Canadian Condensate 36 days 51.29 -1.35 -2.56%
Premium Synthetic 26 days 57.69 -1.35 -2.29%
Sweet Crude 7 hours 51.64 -1.50 -2.82%
Peace Sour 7 hours 50.29 -1.60 -3.08%
Peace Sour 7 hours 50.29 -1.60 -3.08%
Light Sour Blend 7 hours 51.29 -2.25 -4.20%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 57.04 -1.95 -3.31%
Central Alberta 7 hours 51.29 -1.55 -2.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.22 -1.50 -2.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
Giddings 24 hours 46.75 -1.00 -2.09%
ANS West Coast 13 days 65.70 +0.30 +0.46%
West Texas Sour 24 hours 50.44 -0.80 -1.56%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 54.39 -0.80 -1.45%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 54.39 -0.80 -1.45%
Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 -1.50 -3.06%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.82 -1.35 -2.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 3 hours Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 1 hour World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race
  • 2 hours Oil Declines as Saudi Arabia Restores Capacity Ahead of Schedule
  • 5 hours Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 2 hours Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 5 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 7 hours Lest We Forget... A Brief Timeline of China's Modern History
  • 7 hours Bahrain - U.S.: Signed Deal To Buy Patriot Missiles
  • 5 hours Trump Ruins Democrats' "Witch Hunt Garbage"
  • 5 hours US and China are already in a full economic war and this battle for global hegemony is a little bit frightening
  • 4 hours 12 Quotes That Signal Democrats Are Primed To Impeach Trump
  • 2 hours Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 18 mins Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans

Breaking News:

US Slaps More Sanctions On Venezuela, But Cuba Continues To Get Some Oil

US Shale Won’t Go Bankrupt

US Shale Won’t Go Bankrupt

Despite a wave of financial…

Can Hydrogen Trucks Kill Diesel Demand?

Can Hydrogen Trucks Kill Diesel Demand?

As electric vehicles continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Asia To Lead 50% Rise In Global Energy Use By 2050

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 25, 2019, 9:00 AM CDT Solar panels

The world’s energy consumption is set to increase by almost 50 percent until 2050, driven by developing countries in Asia, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its International Energy Outlook 2019 (IEO2019) published on Tuesday.

All end-use sectors will see energy consumption growing through 2050, according to the IEO2019. The industrial sector—including refining, manufacturing, mining, construction, and agriculture—will account for more than half of the global end-use energy consumption with energy use rising by over 30 percent from 2018 to 2050, the EIA says.

Energy use in the transportation sector will also increase—by almost 40 percent, the EIA notes, with developing economies expected to see much stronger growth in personal travel and freight movement than many developed countries. In non-OECD countries, energy consumption in the transportation sector will surge by nearly 80 percent through 2050.

The global buildings sector—both commercial and residential—will see energy usage rise by 65 percent until 2050, while end-use consumption in electricity generation is set to soar by 79 percent, according to the EIA.

Electricity use will also grow in the transportation sector with increasing numbers of electric vehicles (EVs) entering the global car fleet and expanding electricity usage in rail travel.

“With the rapid growth of electricity generation, renewables—including solar, wind, and hydroelectric power—are the fastest-growing energy source between 2018 and 2050, surpassing petroleum and other liquids to become the most used energy source in the Reference case,” the EIA said.

Renewable energy consumption will grow by 3.1 percent annually through 2050, compared with 0.6-percent annual growth in petroleum and other liquids, 0.4-percent growth in coal, and 1.1-percent annual growth in natural gas consumption, according to the EIA.

In its latest global energy outlook to 2040, BP said earlier this year that growth in energy consumption will be broad-based across all key sectors, with industry and buildings accounting for three-quarters of the increase in energy demand. By region, all of the growth in energy demand would come from fast-growing developing economies, led by India and China, according to BP.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Next Post

Mexican President Slams Predecessor’s Energy Reform

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Most Commented

Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Busting The Myth Of The World’s Hottest Electric Car Market
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com