  California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  NordStream2
  US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  American LNG for Europe in 2021
  Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  Pipeline Rupture
  I want one!
  The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Surging Coal Prices Push Top Chinese Power Producers To Losses

China Asks Refiners To Help Ease Diesel Crisis

China Asks Refiners To Help Ease Diesel Crisis

Chinese officials have met with…

The True Cost Of The Energy Crisis Is Yet To Be Seen

The True Cost Of The Energy Crisis Is Yet To Be Seen

The current energy crunch is…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Surging Coal Prices Push Top Chinese Power Producers To Losses

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 01, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

The three largest power producers in China, which account for 44 percent of total generation capacity in the country, swung to losses in the third quarter of 2021 amid soaring coal prices and the state policy of price caps for consumers, Caixin Global reports.

Datang International Power Generation, Huadian Power International, and Huaneng Power International have all recently reported losses for the third quarter, compared to profits for the same period last year.

The main drag on financials of the three major power producers was the price of coal, which had rallied in the past few months to reach record highs just after Q3 ended, before China moved to clamp down on surging prices and trading speculation with coal.

According to Caixin, the average price which power producers paid for thermal coal more than doubled in the third quarter of 2021 compared to Q3 2020, while prices of thermal coal paid by utilities were 32 percent higher between July and September compared to the second quarter of this year.

The soaring coal prices and the energy crisis hit China in the third quarter and continues into the beginning of the fourth quarter. In September, the world’s second-largest economy restricted power use in at least 20 regions and provinces that contribute more than half to the Chinese economy.

Surging coal prices and power shortages in China slowed the growth of its economy in the third quarter and are now threatening to spill over to the global supply chains in the fourth quarter.

China has moved in recent days to squash the surge in coal prices with government intervention, which resulted in a plunge in the price of coal last week.

The energy crisis, however, has spread to diesel supply, and Chinese officials have reportedly met with representatives of state-held and independent refiners to explore ways to alleviate the crunch.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

