  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 hours Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 38 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours NordStream2
  • 19 hours US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 hour Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 21 hours Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 23 hours American LNG for Europe in 2021
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Pipeline Rupture
  • 22 hours I want one!
  • 3 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Surging Coal Prices Push Top Chinese Power Producers To Losses

Biden Likely To Arrive Empty-Handed At COP26 Climate Summit

The Global Energy Crunch Has Sent Steel Production Crashing

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Iraq Set To Sign Crucial Energy Deals With Saudi Arabia

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 01, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

Iraq is in discussions to sign energy deals with Saudi Arabia worth tens of billions of U.S. dollars, according to Iraq’s oil minister.

OPEC’s second-largest producer, Iraq, and OPEC’s top producer Saudi Arabia are discussing contracts in the energy, water desalination, and petrochemical sectors, Iraqi daily Al-Sabah quoted Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail as saying on Monday.

Iraq is in talks with Saudi oil giant Aramco about a potential partnership to explore and develop natural gas fields in the western desert in Iraq, according to the Iraqi minister.

Despite holding huge oil and gas reserves, Iraq has struggled to develop them and is not self-sufficient in energy and electricity supply. 

Iraq has been suffering from power outages and disruptions due to a lack of investment in its transmission grids. Iraq also relies on electricity and natural gas imports from neighboring Iran for its power supply and has received waivers from the United States to continue importing electricity from Iran despite the American sanctions against Tehran.

Iraq also plans contracts with Saudi Arabia-based ACWA Power aimed at building water desalination plants and solar parks in the country, according to the Al-Sabah daily. In addition, OPEC’s number one and number two are also negotiating the start of joint projects in the petrochemicals sector, the Iraqi minister was quoted as saying.

A few weeks ago, supermajor TotalEnergies signed agreements with Iraq’s authorities to invest in the country’s energy sector over the next years.  

TotalEnergies said it would invest in installations to recover gas that is being flared on three oil fields and as such, supply gas to 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of power generation capacity in a first phase, growing to 3 GW in a second phase. The French supermajor will also develop 1 GWac of solar electricity generation capacity to supply the Basra regional grid. These two projects, plus a large-scale seawater treatment unit to increase water injection capacities in southern Iraq fields without increasing water withdrawals, represent a total investment of approximately $10 billion, TotalEnergies said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

