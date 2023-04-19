Sunergy Announces $475M SPAC Merger Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.99 -1.87 -2.31%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.96 -1.81 -2.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.52 -1.62 -1.90%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.244 -0.122 -5.16%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.659 -0.092 -3.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.43 -0.37 -0.43%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 80.06 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.659 -0.092 -3.36%

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.72 -1.27 -1.49%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.48 -1.17 -1.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.60 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 505 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.09 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.47 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.95 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.43 -0.37 -0.43%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.25 +0.17 +0.26%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 59.65 +0.07 +0.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 83.05 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.30 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 78.45 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 75.15 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 75.15 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 76.45 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 85.40 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 74.75 +0.07 +0.09%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 83.08 -1.65 -1.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.00 -1.75 -2.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.36 -1.69 -2.25%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -1.69 -2.14%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.31 -1.69 -2.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 -1.75 -2.22%
Chart Kansas Common 49 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

All Charts
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 19, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

As blank-check SPAC mergers attempt a comeback after a volatile year, solar outfit Sunergy Renewables has announced plans to go public and list on the NASDAQ in a $475-million deal that is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

The black-check merger with ESGEN Acquisition Corp (ESAC.O) is intended to help Sunergy expand its solar power, battery power and energy storage business which is currently operating in Florida, Texas and Arkansas.

Proceeds to provide growth capital to Sunergy for expansion of customer offerings and general corporate purposes. Sunergy also plans to consider strategic acquisitions of attractive targets to fuel growth and consolidate smaller companies in the heavily fragmented residential solar industry,” the company said in a press release.

SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) mergers are intended to help offset market volatility because they are structured as trust units with a value of $10 per share. They have two years to complete an acquisition before they must return funding to investors. Over the past year, there have been a number of SPAC deals that failed to merger as a result of high inflation and rising interest rates.

The timing of the deal reflects strong headwinds for solar energy in the U.S., boosted by favorable government policy and a heightened sense of urgency to address climate change and energy security simultaneously.

Regulatory support has been particularly strong in sunny states, including those in which Sunergy operates.

Between 2021 and 2022, the rooftop solar market in the U.S. saw ~30% growth, according to a February 2023 report from Morningstar, which notes that growth was promoted by significant consumer incentives, including 0% loans for rooftop solar installations in some states. However, since then, the market has somewhat reversed, with the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) hoping to reinvigorate it with a 30% federal tax credit for solar installation until 2032. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

