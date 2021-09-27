Sudan Strikes Deal With Protesters To Allow Oil Exports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.44 +1.46 +1.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.42 +1.33 +1.70%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 5.813 +0.673 +13.09%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins 2.294 +0.027 +1.20%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.220 +0.032 +1.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.73 +0.47 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.73 +0.47 +0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 76.38 +0.65 +0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.21 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 72.18 +0.48 +0.67%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.220 +0.032 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 74.66 +0.68 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 4 days 75.70 +0.69 +0.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 72.35 +0.78 +1.09%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 76.66 +0.53 +0.70%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 77.40 +0.66 +0.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 76.38 +0.65 +0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 76.38 +0.65 +0.86%
Chart Girassol 4 days 76.85 +0.67 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.21 +0.77 +1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 13 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 61.98 +0.68 +1.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 72.98 +0.68 +0.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 74.38 +0.68 +0.92%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 71.08 +0.68 +0.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 69.48 +0.68 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 69.48 +0.68 +0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 70.83 +0.68 +0.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 72.58 +0.68 +0.95%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 69.58 +0.68 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.73 +0.47 +0.63%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.84 +1.17 +1.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 67.93 +0.68 +1.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 71.88 +0.68 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 71.88 +0.68 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.92 +0.68 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 9 minutes Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 29 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 2 days Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  • 3 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Prices In Europe Hit An All-Time High

Oil Rises To Two-Month High As Inventories Fall

Oil Rises To Two-Month High As Inventories Fall

Oil prices rose on Thursday…

The Afghanistan Debacle Was A Major Wake Up Call For NATO

The Afghanistan Debacle Was A Major Wake Up Call For NATO

When the U.S. withdrew from…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Sudan Strikes Deal With Protesters To Allow Oil Exports

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 27, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

The Sudanese government has reached an agreement with protesters to lift blockades off Red Sea ports, including an export hub for South Sudan oil.

Reuters reports that local tribes have been protesting against bad economic conditions in eastern Sudan and have blocked roads and ports, including one that ships crude oil from South Sudan to international markets.

The agreement between the government and the protesters staved off an imminent disaster: the petroleum ministry warned that the storage capacity of Sudan's oil export terminal would fill up within ten days. If that had happened, South Sudan oilfields would have had to stop producing.

Landlocked South Sudan is home to most of the oil reserves of the old united Sudan, and while most of these reserves have yet to be tapped, the country is producing well above 100,000 bpd, hitting a high of 185,000 bpd earlier this year, right before its first-ever licensing round.

Currently, South Sudan has five producing blocks, operated by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, and Malaysia's Petronas.

"The oil licensing round aims to attract interest from a diverse group of foreign investors to a region that is already home to oil and gas majors from China and Malaysia," said the country's Ministry of Petroleum at the time.

South Sudan broke from Sudan in 2011, taking with it around 350,000 bpd in oil production. But then civil war broke out in South Sudan in 2013, which further complicated oil production.

In 2018, the warring factions in South Sudan signed the so-called Khartoum Declaration of Agreement, in which the parties to the South Sudan conflict declared a permanent ceasefire, and the governments of Sudan and South Sudan explored ways to rehabilitate the oil sector in South Sudan.  

According to the South Sudan Petroleum Ministry, as much as 90 percent of the country's oil wealth remains unexplored.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran And Venezuela Strike Oil Swap Deal

Next Post

Major Coal Consumer India Sees Stockpiles Slump To Four-Year Low

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar
Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com