Iran And Venezuela Strike Oil Swap Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.27 +1.29 +1.74%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.30 +1.21 +1.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.737 +0.597 +11.61%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 2.293 +0.025 +1.12%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.219 +0.032 +1.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.73 +0.47 +0.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.73 +0.47 +0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 76.38 +0.65 +0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.21 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 72.18 +0.48 +0.67%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.219 +0.032 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 74.66 +0.68 +0.92%
Graph up Murban 4 days 75.70 +0.69 +0.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 72.35 +0.78 +1.09%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 76.66 +0.53 +0.70%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 77.40 +0.66 +0.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 76.38 +0.65 +0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 76.38 +0.65 +0.86%
Chart Girassol 4 days 76.85 +0.67 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.21 +0.77 +1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 13 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 61.98 +0.68 +1.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 72.98 +0.68 +0.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 74.38 +0.68 +0.92%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 71.08 +0.68 +0.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 69.48 +0.68 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 69.48 +0.68 +0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 70.83 +0.68 +0.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 72.58 +0.68 +0.95%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 69.58 +0.68 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.73 +0.47 +0.63%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.84 +1.17 +1.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 67.93 +0.68 +1.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 71.88 +0.68 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 71.88 +0.68 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.92 +0.68 +0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 9 minutes Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 24 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 5 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 2 days Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 2 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming

Breaking News:

UAE’s Oil Drilling Unit IPO Attracts $34 Billion In Orders 

Oil Prices Set For Another Weekly Gain As Supply Tightens

Oil Prices Set For Another Weekly Gain As Supply Tightens

Oil prices were slightly up…

The Natural Gas Crisis Is A Much-Needed Reality Check

The Natural Gas Crisis Is A Much-Needed Reality Check

Natural gas prices are soaring…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran And Venezuela Strike Oil Swap Deal

By Irina Slav - Sep 27, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

Iran and Venezuela have struck a deal to swap heavy Venezuelan crude for Iranian condensate, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the deal.

According to these sources, the swaps are set to begin this week and last for six months, although they could be extended. The imports of Iranian superlight crude will help Venezuela revive its falling oil exports amid U.S. sanctions that, among other problems, have cut off the country's access to the light oil that is used to blend with its superheavy to make it exportable.

For Iran, the deal will bring in heavy crude it could sell in Asia, the Reuters sources also said. The diluted Venezuela crude will also likely go to Asian buyers.

Reuters also reported that, according to the U.S. Treasury Department, the deal could constitute a breach of sanctions, to which both Venezuela and Iran are subjects.

"Transactions with NIOC by non-U.S. persons are generally subject to secondary sanctions," the Treasury Department said in response to a Reuters request for comments on the deal. It added that it "retains authority to impose sanctions on any person that is determined to operate in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy."

Despite the sanction noose, Venezuela has been ramping up its oil exports, generating vital revenue. According to a recent Reuters report, the country, which is home to the world's largest oil reserves, exported more than 700,000 bpd of crude in July—the highest daily export rate since February.

Most of the oil went to China and Malaysia, although the latter is usually only a stop along Venezuelan oil's trip to China. The same report noted that three of the five crude oil blending facilities in the Orinoco Belt were operational, and another crude upgrader was preparing to restart operations after a year's pause.

Iran, meanwhile, recently revealed plans to attract some $145 billion in oil and gas investments from both local and foreign sources.

"We plan to invest $145 billion in the development of the upstream and downstream oil industry over the next four to eight years, hence I welcome the presence of domestic and foreign investors in the industry," Javad Owji, Iran's new oil minister, said during a meeting with executives from China's oil giant Sinopec.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK Suspends Competition Law To Tackle Fuel Panic Buying

Next Post

Sudan Strikes Deal With Protesters To Allow Oil Exports

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar
Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com