Subtropical Depression Threatens Northeastern U.S. This Weekend

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.96 +0.30 +0.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.65 +0.12 +0.13%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.99 +0.58 +0.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.650 -0.083 -3.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.614 -0.005 -0.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.90 -1.36 -1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.90 -1.36 -1.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.05 -1.12 -1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.82 -1.18 -1.22%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 90.45 -0.90 -0.99%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.614 -0.005 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 93.45 -1.13 -1.19%
Graph down Murban 2 days 95.31 -1.17 -1.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 93.54 -1.13 -1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 660 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 95.14 -1.25 -1.30%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 96.05 -1.12 -1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 96.05 -1.12 -1.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 97.38 -0.81 -0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.82 -1.18 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 114 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 71.36 -0.82 -1.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 91.81 -0.82 -0.89%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 90.06 -0.82 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 85.86 -0.82 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 84.16 -0.82 -0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 84.16 -0.82 -0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 84.66 -0.82 -0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 93.26 -0.82 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 84.16 -0.82 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.90 -1.36 -1.46%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.76 -0.92 -1.05%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.51 -0.92 -1.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.16 -0.92 -1.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.76 -0.92 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.76 -0.92 -1.05%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.75 -1.00 -1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 81.50 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 96.15 -0.03 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 4 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Subtropical Depression Threatens Northeastern U.S. This Weekend

Is The LME Losing Its Grip On Global Nickel Pricing?

Is The LME Losing Its Grip On Global Nickel Pricing?

The nickel price index drops,…

Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

Predicting the future of oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Subtropical Depression Threatens Northeastern U.S. This Weekend

By ZeroHedge - Sep 21, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

As Hurricane Nigel churns in the Atlantic Ocean, weather forecasters are closely watching the possibility of a subtropical depression or storm forming off the Southeast coast later this week and could swamp the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by the weekend. 

The National Hurricane Center expects a non-tropical area of low pressure to form east of the Florida coast by late week:

"This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend while it moves generally northward. 

"Regardless of subtropical development, this low could bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and high surf conditions to portions of the coastal Carolinas into the coastal Mid-Atlantic states this weekend."

Although it's unclear if the system will be a named storm, it is anticipated to cause gusty winds, rough seas, dangerous rip currents, and coastal flooding. 

Additionally, it might result in heavy rainfall from the Carolinas through the Northeast. 

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, Hurricane Nigel is in the central Atlantic, and a new tropical wave is emerging from western Africa. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraq Discusses Natural Gas Investments With U.S. Firms

Next Post

Iraq Discusses Natural Gas Investments With U.S. Firms

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com