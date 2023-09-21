Subtropical Depression Threatens Northeastern U.S. This Weekend

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|89.96
|+0.30
|+0.33%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|93.65
|+0.12
|+0.13%
|Murban Crude •15 mins
|95.99
|+0.58
|+0.61%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|2.650
|-0.083
|-3.04%
|Gasoline •10 mins
|2.614
|-0.005
|-0.20%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|91.90
|-1.36
|-1.46%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|91.90
|-1.36
|-1.46%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|96.05
|-1.12
|-1.15%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|95.82
|-1.18
|-1.22%
|Mars US • 20 hours
|90.45
|-0.90
|-0.99%
|Gasoline • 10 mins
|2.614
|-0.005
|-0.20%
|Marine •2 days
|93.45
|-1.13
|-1.19%
|Murban •2 days
|95.31
|-1.17
|-1.21%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|93.54
|-1.13
|-1.19%
|Basra Light •660 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|95.14
|-1.25
|-1.30%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|96.05
|-1.12
|-1.15%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|96.05
|-1.12
|-1.15%
|Girassol • 2 days
|97.38
|-0.81
|-0.82%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|95.82
|-1.18
|-1.22%
|Canadian Crude Index •114 days
|53.57
|-1.23
|-2.24%
|Western Canadian Select •11 hours
|71.36
|-0.82
|-1.14%
|Canadian Condensate •11 hours
|91.81
|-0.82
|-0.89%
|Premium Synthetic •11 hours
|90.06
|-0.82
|-0.90%
|Sweet Crude •11 hours
|85.86
|-0.82
|-0.95%
|Peace Sour •11 hours
|84.16
|-0.82
|-0.96%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 11 hours
|84.16
|-0.82
|-0.96%
|Light Sour Blend • 11 hours
|84.66
|-0.82
|-0.96%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 11 hours
|93.26
|-0.82
|-0.87%
|Central Alberta • 11 hours
|84.16
|-0.82
|-0.96%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|91.90
|-1.36
|-1.46%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|86.76
|-0.92
|-1.05%
|Giddings •2 days
|80.51
|-0.92
|-1.13%
|ANS West Coast •8 days
|96.42
|+1.72
|+1.82%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|86.16
|-0.92
|-1.06%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|86.76
|-0.92
|-1.05%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|86.76
|-0.92
|-1.05%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|86.75
|-1.00
|-1.14%
|Kansas Common • 3 days
|81.50
|-0.25
|-0.31%
|Buena Vista • 3 days
|96.15
|-0.03
|-0.03%
Subtropical Depression Threatens Northeastern U.S. This Weekend
The nickel price index drops,…
Predicting the future of oil…
ZeroHedge
The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.
As Hurricane Nigel churns in the Atlantic Ocean, weather forecasters are closely watching the possibility of a subtropical depression or storm forming off the Southeast coast later this week and could swamp the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by the weekend.
The National Hurricane Center expects a non-tropical area of low pressure to form east of the Florida coast by late week:
"This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics this weekend while it moves generally northward.
"Regardless of subtropical development, this low could bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and high surf conditions to portions of the coastal Carolinas into the coastal Mid-Atlantic states this weekend."
Although it's unclear if the system will be a named storm, it is anticipated to cause gusty winds, rough seas, dangerous rip currents, and coastal flooding.
Additionally, it might result in heavy rainfall from the Carolinas through the Northeast.
ADVERTISEMENT
At the same time, Hurricane Nigel is in the central Atlantic, and a new tropical wave is emerging from western Africa.
By Zerohedge.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.
New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
ADVERTISEMENT
The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.
Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.
Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.
74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.
Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com