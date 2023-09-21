Iraq Discusses Natural Gas Investments With U.S. Firms

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.59 +0.93 +1.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.21 +0.68 +0.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.99 +0.58 +0.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.740 +0.007 +0.26%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.644 +0.025 +0.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 93.26 -0.31 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 93.26 -0.31 -0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.05 -1.12 -1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.00 +0.07 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 90.45 -0.90 -0.99%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.644 +0.025 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 93.45 -1.13 -1.19%
Graph down Murban 1 day 95.31 -1.17 -1.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 93.54 -1.13 -1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 660 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 95.14 -1.25 -1.30%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 96.05 -1.12 -1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.05 -1.12 -1.15%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.38 -0.81 -0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.00 +0.07 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 113 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 71.36 -0.82 -1.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 91.81 -0.82 -0.89%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 90.06 -0.82 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 85.86 -0.82 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 84.16 -0.82 -0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 84.16 -0.82 -0.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 84.66 -0.82 -0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 93.26 -0.82 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 84.16 -0.82 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 93.26 -0.31 -0.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.68 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 81.43 -0.28 -0.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 87.08 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 87.68 -0.28 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 87.68 -0.28 -0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.75 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.50 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 96.15 -0.03 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 4 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Iraq Discusses Natural Gas Investments With U.S. Firms

New State Laws Could Derail Biden's Zero-Carbon Ambitions

New State Laws Could Derail Biden's Zero-Carbon Ambitions

State and local laws, spurred…

How Green Bonds Are Blurring Environmental Commitments

How Green Bonds Are Blurring Environmental Commitments

Green bonds, aimed at funding…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Discusses Natural Gas Investments With U.S. Firms

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 21, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani is meeting this week in New York with representatives of dozens of U.S. energy companies to pitch potential investments in the Iraqi natural gas sector.

“My government is serious about investment in gas and to be an active and powerful player in the gas market,” the Iraqi official has told Bloomberg Television in an interview.

Al-Sudani has already met with U.S. companies operating in the semi-autonomous Iraqi region of Kurdistan and planning to expand in other parts of Iraq. The Iraqi PM is also set to meet with representatives of 31 other American companies on Thursday.

Earlier this week, al-Sudani met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Secretary Blinken “encouraged the Government of Iraq to continue sustainably developing energy resources and combating climate change and underscored U.S. support for re-opening of the pipeline with Türkiye,” the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

Blinken urged the Iraqi government to continue its cooperation with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to foster the KRG’s stability and resiliency.

Despite being rich in oil and gas, Iraq has had to import gas from neighboring countries, including Iran, for fuel at its power plants.

Iraq lacks the gas processing plants necessary to process the associated gas extracted from its massive oilfields and continues to flare some of those gas volumes.

Iraq imports gas and electricity from Iran but has had trouble paying for those because of the U.S. sanctions on Iran’s energy sector. The U.S., while endorsing the Iraq-Iran energy deals to keep Iraq supplied with power and gas, has been pushing Baghdad to reduce its reliance on Iranian energy imports.

Separately, Iraq’s PM al-Sudani told Bloomberg that his country, OPEC’s second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, is committed to the production cuts and sees an oil price of no less than $85 to $95.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Dip As Supply Concerns Ease

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com