Saudi’s ADES Prices IPO At Over $4 Billion Valuation

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 91.96 +0.76 +0.83%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.55 +0.21 +0.22%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.51 +0.51 +0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.753 -0.095 -3.34%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.671 +0.013 +0.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 93.26 -0.31 -0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 93.26 -0.31 -0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.17 +0.44 +0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.00 +0.07 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 91.35 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.671 +0.013 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 94.58 -0.08 -0.08%
Graph down Murban 1 day 96.48 -0.14 -0.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 94.67 +0.52 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 659 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 96.39 +0.62 +0.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 97.17 +0.44 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.17 +0.44 +0.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.19 +0.48 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.00 +0.07 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 112 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 72.18 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 92.63 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 90.88 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 86.68 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 84.98 -0.10 -0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 84.98 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 85.48 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 94.08 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 84.98 -0.10 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 93.26 -0.31 -0.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 87.68 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 81.43 -0.28 -0.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 87.08 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 87.68 -0.28 -0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 87.68 -0.28 -0.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 87.75 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.75 +0.75 +0.93%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 94.97 +1.11 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock
  • 3 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 7 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Saudi’s ADES Prices IPO At Over $4 Billion Valuation

China's Economic Resurgence Boosts Global Commodity Prices

China's Economic Resurgence Boosts Global Commodity Prices

China’s economic rebound is fueling…

Can Iraq Finally Become A Global Petrochemicals Powerhouse?

Can Iraq Finally Become A Global Petrochemicals Powerhouse?

Iraq has the potential to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi’s ADES Prices IPO At Over $4 Billion Valuation

By Alex Kimani - Sep 20, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Saudi Arabia’s PIF-backed oil and gas driller ADES Holding has set the final price for its initial public offering (IPO) at the top-end of the set range, implying a valuation of 15.242 billion riyals ($4.06 billion). 

Last week, Reuters reported that the IPO was expected to be priced at around 13.50 riyals a share, again the top-end of a previously announced range. 

The IPO, the second on the Saudi Exchange this year, is expected to raise ~$1.22 billion from the sale of more than 338.7 million existing and new shares, good for 30% of the company’s share capital. ADES is an oilfield services company ADES that operates a fleet of offshore and onshore rigs across the Middle East, North Africa and India.

The IPO is a bright spot in the continent considering how dealmaking has recorded a big decline in the current year.  According to preliminary Refinitiv data cited by HellenicShippingNews, total M&A value in Asia through June dropped 41% year on year to just $362 billion, the lowest level since 2013. 

HSN cited Choe Tse Wei, managing director of strategic advisory at Singapore’s DBS Group, as saying that geopolitical chaos has caused Chinese outbound investment to be redirected away from North America, Western Europe, and Australia toward Southeast Asia and other emerging markets, and also taken a toll on investments into China. Outbound M&A fell by a third to $7 billion, the lowest level since 2006 with deals involving Chinese companies dropping 35%Y/Y to $125.4 billion. 

Luckily, Asia’s private equity sector is expected to see a lot more action. Private equity (PE)-backed deals totaled $53 billion in the first half, down 37% year on year, but are expected to gradually increase as the months roll on. Asian PE firms are currently sitting on $417 billion worth of dry powder, the highest on record. Private equity is quickly emerging as an important financier in the oil and gas markets as more traditional banks cut financing to fossil fuels.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Negotiations Break Down Between Chevron And Australian LNG Workers

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com