The U.S. and EU Are at Odds Over Fossil Fuel Funding

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.02 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.56 -0.19 -0.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.99 -0.56 -0.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 16 mins 1.614 -0.001 -0.06%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.714 -0.035 -1.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 86.26 +1.31 +1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 86.26 +1.31 +1.54%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.43 +0.55 +0.65%
Chart Mars US 144 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.714 -0.035 -1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.93 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.67 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.70 +1.33 +1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 847 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.21 +1.22 +1.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.52 +1.06 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.37 +1.27 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 85.43 +0.55 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 300 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 67.20 +1.32 +2.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 84.10 +1.32 +1.59%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 82.35 +1.32 +1.63%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 76.95 +1.32 +1.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 74.70 +1.32 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 74.70 +1.32 +1.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 74.20 +1.32 +1.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 82.95 +1.32 +1.62%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 74.60 +1.32 +1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 86.26 +1.31 +1.54%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 78.43 +1.32 +1.71%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 72.18 +1.32 +1.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 85.17 -0.38 -0.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 77.28 +1.32 +1.74%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 78.43 +1.32 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.43 +1.32 +1.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 78.25 +1.25 +1.62%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 72.25 +1.25 +1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.63 -0.69 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 12 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

Subsidy Investigation Sent China’s EV Exports to the EU Plunging by 20%

Oil Gains Momentum as China's Demand Outlook Improves

Oil Gains Momentum as China's Demand Outlook Improves

Oil prices are steadily increasing,…

How Bosnia Becomes a Battleground for Chinese Energy Influence

How Bosnia Becomes a Battleground for Chinese Energy Influence

Chinese investment in Bosnia's wind…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The U.S. and EU Are at Odds Over Fossil Fuel Funding

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 26, 2024, 9:30 AM CDT

The United States and the European Union are at odds over how far a ban on fossil fuel loans and guarantees would extend and haven’t reached an agreement at the latest round of talks within the OECD organization of the most developed nations, sources with knowledge of the discussions have told the Financial Times.

OECD members, which include the U.S., the EU, Canada, the UK, Japan, and South Korea, among others, have recently held a round of talks in Paris, without reaching any compromise about the extent to ban export credit agencies (ECAs) from extending or guaranteeing loans for oil, natural gas, and coal projects. More discussions are expected to be held in the summer and the autumn.  

The EU is proposing that ECAs only support projects that are aligned with a 1.5-degree Celsius scenario. The U.S., however, seems to be reluctant to draw that line.

Stricter financing rules could affect the role of the U.S credit export agency, Exim, whose charter says that it should not discriminate against any industry.

Most recently, the U.S. Export-Import Bank approved earlier this month a loan guarantee of $500 million for a Bahrain oil project despite opposition from Democrats noting the move would compromise the Biden Administration’s hard line on climate change.

Export credit agencies of OECD member states are the world’s largest public financiers of fossil fuels, from supporting an average of $33.5 billion per year of public money to coal, oil, and fossil gas projects, according to an analysis by environmental organizations Friends of the Earth and Oil Change International. Moreover, oil and gas currently account for more than 90% of ECA energy finance.

“Export credit agencies’ continued support for oil and gas projects completely undermines global climate goals under the Paris Agreements, keeping a 1.5 C global warming trajectory far out of reach,” Nina Puši?, Export Finance Strategist at Oil Change International, said last year.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Sells Shell Stake in Sakhalin LNG Project to Gazprom for $1 Billion

Next Post

Russia Sells Shell Stake in Sakhalin LNG Project to Gazprom for $1 Billion

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity

Ukraine Drone Attacks Knock Out 600,000 Bpd of Russian Refining Capacity
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Continue to Drop
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown

 Alt text

Oil Markets Await the Next OPEC+ Announcement
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com