Study Says Metals Mining Exposed Millions Of People To Toxic Waste

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.38 +0.75 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.83 +0.53 +0.57%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.25 +0.80 +0.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.625 +0.015 +0.57%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.598 -0.022 -0.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 88.83 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.598 -0.022 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 10 hours 93.69 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 10 hours 95.67 +1.01 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 93.06 -0.48 -0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 661 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.84 -0.30 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.04 -0.34 -0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 114 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 71.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 91.78 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 90.03 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 85.83 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 84.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 93.23 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 79.86 -0.65 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 85.51 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 86.00 -0.75 -0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 80.00 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.23 -0.92 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 5 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Study Says Metals Mining Exposed Millions Of People To Toxic Waste

France May Take Action To Curb Oil Refiner's Profits

France May Take Action To Curb Oil Refiner's Profits

France has "questions" about refining…

European EVs Rely On China’s Low Manufacturing Costs

European EVs Rely On China’s Low Manufacturing Costs

The EU criticizes China for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Study Says Metals Mining Exposed Millions Of People To Toxic Waste

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 22, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

The beginning of the supply chain of the transition to green energy is not green at all, or rather, it is green with potentially dangerous concentrations of toxic waste.

That’s the conclusion of a new study by the University of Lincoln, UK, which showed on Friday that metal mining has had an extensive impact of contamination on rivers and floodplains across the world, with an estimated 23 million people believed to be affected by potentially dangerous concentrations of toxic waste.  

The authors of the study, published in the journal Science on Friday, used hydrologic models to assess river system contamination from mines and failed tailings dams and determined the floodplains, people, and livestock that could be affected.

The study modelled contamination from all known active and inactive metal mining sites, including tailings storage facilities that are used to store mine waste. The authors looked at potentially harmful contaminants such as lead, zinc, copper, and arsenic. The results of the modelling in the study showed widespread reach of the contamination, which is estimated to have affected around 479,200 kilometers (297,760 miles) of river channels and encompassing 164,000 square kilometers (63,320 square miles) of floodplains globally.

More than 23.4 million people live on these affected floodplains, supporting 5.72 million livestock and encompassing over 65,000 square kilometers (25,000 square miles) of irrigated land.

Commenting on the study, Professor Mark Macklin, who led the multi-disciplinary, international team behind the research, said,

“We expect that this will make it easier to mitigate the environmental effects of historical and present mining and, most importantly, help to minimise the impacts of future mining development on communities, while also protecting food and water security.”

Earlier this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a first-ever annual Critical Minerals Market Review that the market has doubled in recent years, but warned that limited sustainability in production and processing is one of the key challenges for the industry ahead, alongside limited source diversification.    

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

World-First ChatNetZero Climate Action Bot Launched

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com