World-First ChatNetZero Climate Action Bot Launched

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.38 +0.75 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.77 +0.47 +0.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.25 +0.80 +0.84%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.623 +0.013 +0.50%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.599 -0.021 -0.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 88.83 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.599 -0.021 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 10 hours 93.69 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 10 hours 95.67 +1.01 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 93.06 -0.48 -0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 661 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.84 -0.30 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.00 -0.05 -0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.04 -0.34 -0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 114 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 71.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 91.78 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 90.03 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 85.83 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 84.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 93.23 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 79.86 -0.65 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 85.51 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 86.00 -0.75 -0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 80.00 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.23 -0.92 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 5 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

World-First ChatNetZero Climate Action Bot Launched

Oil Jumps As Crude Inventories Draw

Oil Jumps As Crude Inventories Draw

Oil prices moved higher on…

The Real Reason For Saudi Arabia’s Oil Production Cuts

The Real Reason For Saudi Arabia’s Oil Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Abdulaziz…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

World-First ChatNetZero Climate Action Bot Launched

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 22, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

The ChatNetZero bot, the world’s first data-driven chat bot tracking the net-zero pledges of companies and governments, was launched on Friday by a group of technology start-ups and scientists.

The ChatNetZero bot was created by an international consortium of scientists from the Data-Driven Envirolab, Arboretica, and the Net Zero Tracker, with starter/seed funding provided by IKEA Foundation. 

The bot is engineered to merge expert-level Net Zero domain knowledge with the capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs), all while overcoming the limitations that have made LLMs less trusted within the climate change community, the creators say.  

ChatNetZero is trained on the most updated net zero data, validated by the Net Zero Tracker and other sources, they note.

While general LLMs such as ChatGPT are not attune to the nuances of net-zero targets, “they often fabricate false, but generally convincing statements when queried for specific details regarding an entity’s decarbonization efforts,” Arboretica says. The ChatNetZero bot instead is trained on data and provides answers based on data verified by the Net Zero Tracker and renowned experts.

“ChatNetZero is engineered to merge expert-level Net Zero domain knowledge with the capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs), all while overcoming the limitations that have made LLMs less trusted within the climate change community,” the homepage of the chat bot says.

Users can ask questions about the carbon emission targets and emissions reporting of governments and companies, with information derived from the Net Zero Tracker (NZT) database.

“As the window for climate action narrows, the decarbonisation goals of the world's largest polluters are falling under an ever-brighter spotlight, held up by their stakeholders - from investors, to employees, citizens and journalists,” Dr. Angel Hsu, director of DDL, commented on the new chat bot, as carried by BusinessGreen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of users would want to know if a company or government targets are ambitious enough, while others, especially regulators, “want to know which company targets are designed merely to misdirect and mislead, instead of representing a real commitment to tackle the company's fair share of emissions,” Hsu added.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nigeria Secures $13 Billion In Investment Pledges From Big Oil

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com