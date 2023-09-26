Study Says EU Could Scale Blue Hydrogen Faster Than Green Alternative

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.62 +0.94 +1.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.12 +0.83 +0.89%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.97 -0.37 -0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.642 +0.003 +0.11%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.550 +0.007 +0.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.61 -0.79 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 90.61 -0.79 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 88.38 -0.35 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.550 +0.007 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 93.48 -0.21 -0.22%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.78 -0.89 -0.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 91.81 -0.90 -0.97%
Graph down Basra Light 665 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 93.63 -1.07 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.92 -0.63 -0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 118 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 71.38 -0.35 -0.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 91.83 -0.35 -0.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 90.08 -0.35 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 85.88 -0.35 -0.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 84.68 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 93.28 -0.35 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.61 -0.79 -0.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 86.16 -0.35 -0.40%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 79.91 -0.35 -0.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 85.56 -0.35 -0.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 86.16 -0.35 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 86.16 -0.35 -0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 86.25 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 80.25 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 95.08 -0.15 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Study Says EU Could Scale Blue Hydrogen Faster Than Green Alternative

Aramco May Acquire More International Oil & Gas Assets

Aramco May Acquire More International Oil & Gas Assets

Saudi Arabia is embarking on…

Russia's Fuel Export Ban Pushes Oil Prices Higher

Russia's Fuel Export Ban Pushes Oil Prices Higher

Russia's fuel export restrictions have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Study Says EU Could Scale Blue Hydrogen Faster Than Green Alternative

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 26, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Blue hydrogen, the one made by reforming natural gas using carbon capture, would be a more cost-effective solution for the EU compared to the so-called green hydrogen made from water electrolysis using renewable electricity, environmental organization Clean Air Task Force (CATF) said in a new report on Tuesday.

The European Union’s renewables strategy includes the ambition to produce 10 million tons and import 10 million tons of renewable hydrogen in the EU by the end of this decade.

The EU’s target remains challenging and should be reassessed, CATF said in the report. 

“Europe should re-examine its hydrogen demand forecasts to develop realistic estimates,” the organization said, commenting on the policy implications of the results of the study.

CATF has commissioned Houston-based consulting firm KBR Inc to model the cost of different pathways for delivering low-carbon hydrogen from likely producing regions to Europe’s largest seaport, the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

“The analysis focuses on blue hydrogen because the greater technological maturity and lower cost of this production method mean that it has the potential to scale more rapidly than ‘green hydrogen’ produced via electrolysis,” Magnolia Tovar, CATF's Global Director of Zero-Carbon Fuels, wrote.

The cost analysis concluded that transporting low-carbon hydrogen by sea presents significant hurdles due to hydrogen’s inherent physical properties.

Moreover, CATF suggests that transporting LNG to Europe and using it to produce hydrogen at the point of import – with low-carbon energy inputs, strict methane emissions control, and CCS – “will likely be more feasible and cost-effective than importing low-carbon hydrogen from distant suppliers.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Given the enormity of the challenge, public policy must be carefully designed to prioritise the most cost-effective technologies and to prevent spending public funding on expensive infrastructure investments that could lead to inefficient and ineffective methods of decarbonisation,” CATF's Tovar notes.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Energy Transfer LP Shuts Ruptured Oil Pipeline In Permian

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com