Energy Transfer LP Shuts Ruptured Oil Pipeline In Permian

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.46 +0.78 +0.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.97 +0.68 +0.73%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.97 -0.37 -0.39%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.650 +0.011 +0.42%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.555 +0.011 +0.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.61 -0.79 -0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 90.61 -0.79 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 88.38 -0.35 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.555 +0.011 +0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 93.48 -0.21 -0.22%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.78 -0.89 -0.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 91.81 -0.90 -0.97%
Graph down Basra Light 665 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 93.63 -1.07 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.92 -0.63 -0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.31 -0.42 -0.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 118 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 71.38 -0.35 -0.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 91.83 -0.35 -0.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 90.08 -0.35 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 85.88 -0.35 -0.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 84.68 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 93.28 -0.35 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.61 -0.79 -0.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 86.16 -0.35 -0.40%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 79.91 -0.35 -0.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 85.56 -0.35 -0.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 86.16 -0.35 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 86.16 -0.35 -0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 86.25 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 80.25 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 95.08 -0.15 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Study Says EU Could Scale Blue Hydrogen Faster Than Green Alternative

UK Backtracks On Key Green Policies

UK Backtracks On Key Green Policies

The UK government announced this…

Oil Demand Destruction In India Won’t Happen At $100 Per Barrel

Oil Demand Destruction In India Won’t Happen At $100 Per Barrel

India's oil demand has been…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Energy Transfer LP Shuts Ruptured Oil Pipeline In Permian

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 26, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Energy Transfer LP shuttered its Centurion Pipeline on Monday after it was struck by a road worker, the pipeline company said in an email to Bloomberg.

Energy Transfer LP acquired the pipeline earlier this year when it acquired the previous owner, Lotus Midstream for $1.4 billion.

The Centurion Pipeline runs from New Mexico, ending in Cushing, Oklahoma, with laterals that extend to Crane, McCamey, and Colorado City in Texas. As of Monday afternoon, Energy Transfer LP was working “as quickly as possible to stop” the oil leaking from the pipeline.

“We have shut in the line, however, there is residual product coming out of the line. We are working quickly as possible to stop the leak. We have dispatched specialized crews to contain the product that is out of the line and begin the cleanup process. All regulatory notifications have been made.  We will provide updates as information becomes available,” Energy Transfer said in a note.

It was not clear when the pipeline repairs would be complete and when the pipeline would resume normal flows. The whole Centurion pipeline system acquired from the Lotus deal has a capacity of almost 1.5 million bpd. 

The leak happened in a segment of pipe on the north side of Oklahoma City, about 70 miles southwest of Cushing, Oklahoma, known as the pipeline crossroads of the world. Cushing is the largest onshore oil storage hub in the world. Analysts have been watching the crude oil inventory levels at Cushing, Oklahoma, for weeks as the levels in storage at the facility have been falling on a fairly steady trajectory since June, with current levels now below 23 million barrels. It is Cushing’s lowest level since the summer of 2022.

Some of the leaking oil managed to reach storm drains, the Oklahoma City Fire Department said in an email to Bloomberg, adding that no one had been injured during the incident, and no one was evacuated from the area.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Drop Amid Terminal Maintenance

Next Post

Study Says EU Could Scale Blue Hydrogen Faster Than Green Alternative

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com