Goldman Sachs Ignores Activist Call To Abandon Oil And Gas

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.92 -0.76 -0.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.53 -0.76 -0.81%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.10 -1.24 -1.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.605 -0.034 -1.29%
Graph down Gasoline 27 mins 2.505 -0.039 -1.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.73 +0.72 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 88.38 -0.35 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 27 mins 2.505 -0.039 -1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 93.48 -0.21 -0.22%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.78 -0.89 -0.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 91.81 -0.90 -0.97%
Graph down Basra Light 665 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 93.63 -1.07 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.92 -0.63 -0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.73 +0.72 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 118 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 71.38 -0.35 -0.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 91.83 -0.35 -0.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 90.08 -0.35 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 85.88 -0.35 -0.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 84.68 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 93.28 -0.35 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 80.26 +0.40 +0.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 85.91 +0.40 +0.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 86.50 +0.50 +0.58%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 80.25 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 95.08 -0.15 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Ford Halts Construction At $3.5-Billion EV Battery Plant In Michigan

Detroit's Auto Giants Reel As UAW Strikes Bite Hard

Detroit's Auto Giants Reel As UAW Strikes Bite Hard

The ongoing UAW auto strikes…

Are Consumers Willing To Pay A Premium For Low-Carbon Aluminum?

Are Consumers Willing To Pay A Premium For Low-Carbon Aluminum?

Hydro Extrusions North America invests…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Goldman Sachs Ignores Activist Call To Abandon Oil And Gas

By Irina Slav - Sep 26, 2023, 3:30 AM CDT

The chief executive of Goldman Sachs has refused to yield to pressure from climate activists calling for the bank to stop financing oil and gas companies.

“Traditional energy companies are hugely important to the global economy, they are hugely important to Goldman Sachs,” David Solomon said at the American Energy Security Summit in Oklahoma this week, as quoted by Bloomberg. “We are all going to continue to finance traditional companies for a long time.”

Pressure on banks from climate activists has been growing and many have in one way or another succumbed to it, committing to curbs in their exposure to the oil, gas, and coal industry. No major bank, however, has gone the whole nine yards to stop doing any business with the energy industry.

Pressure has in some cases been so strong that banks have given up on certain projects. The most recent and quite notable case is that of the East African Crude Pipeline, a $5-billion project that will transport crude from landlocked Uganda to the Eastern African coast of Tanzania.

Climate activists applied such pressure on Western banks that were going to take part in the funding of the project that they gave up and were replaced by Chinese lenders.

In Europe, banks have already begun tightening their conditions for lending to the oil and gas industry in line with climate activist calls and government net-zero plans. As a result, the local supply of oil and gas has suffered further.

This is not yet the case in the United States but pressure remains significant on Wall Street to get more active in what effectively comes down to punishing the oil and gas industry for producing oil and gas.

Meanwhile, however, Solomon noted during his speech in Oklahoma that what he called traditional energy companies needed to be supported because without energy security “society won’t function.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Back On Track As Regulator Approves Route Change

Next Post

Ford Halts Construction At $3.5-Billion EV Battery Plant In Michigan

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com