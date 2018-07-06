Startup Of Huge $10-Billion Nigeria Refinery Pushed Out To 2020

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 hours 73.80 +0.86 +1.18%
Brent Crude 31 mins 77.11 -0.28 -0.36%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.858 +0.021 +0.74%
Mars US 29 mins 71.30 +0.66 +0.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.21 +0.59 +0.79%
Urals 18 hours 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.25 -1.14 -1.49%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.25 -1.14 -1.49%
Bonny Light 18 hours 77.03 -1.19 -1.52%
Mexican Basket 2 days 68.98 +0.02 +0.03%
Natural Gas 2 hours 2.858 +0.021 +0.74%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 73.63 -0.65 -0.88%
Murban 18 hours 76.98 -0.60 -0.77%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 72.77 -1.15 -1.56%
Basra Light 18 hours 74.73 -0.21 -0.28%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 76.31 -1.15 -1.48%
Bonny Light 18 hours 77.03 -1.19 -1.52%
Bonny Light 18 hours 77.03 -1.19 -1.52%
Girassol 18 hours 76.13 -1.19 -1.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.21 +0.59 +0.79%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 46.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.94 -1.20 -2.44%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.94 -1.20 -1.74%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 74.14 -1.20 -1.59%
Sweet Crude 2 days 68.19 -1.20 -1.73%
Peace Sour 2 days 64.94 -1.20 -1.81%
Peace Sour 2 days 64.94 -1.20 -1.81%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 68.44 -1.20 -1.72%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 74.94 -1.20 -1.58%
Central Alberta 2 days 64.94 -1.20 -1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.25 -1.14 -1.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 70.25 +0.75 +1.08%
Giddings 18 hours 64.00 +0.75 +1.19%
ANS West Coast 4 days 79.90 +0.36 +0.45%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 67.75 +0.86 +1.29%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 71.70 +0.86 +1.21%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 71.70 +0.86 +1.21%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 70.25 +0.86 +1.24%
Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 -1.25 -1.94%
Buena Vista 2 days 80.45 -1.71 -2.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will China Go Through with Oil Tariffs?
  • 14 minutes US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 20 minutes Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 11 hours Trade War Begins
  • 8 hours No Breakthrough In Nuclear Talks As Iran Demands More After U.S. Exit
  • 7 hours Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Is In North Korea To Discuss Denuclearization Agreement
  • 3 hours U.S. Economy Adds 213K Jobs in June, Unemployment Rose to 4%
  • 9 hours Pruitt is out
  • 9 hours Congo Gorillas in Danger
  • 55 mins Oil will hit 60s again
  • 11 hours Finland Confirms Coal Exit Ahead of Schedule in 2029
  • 15 hours Is Trump's longer oil game the breakup of OPEC as well as Iran's government?
  • 17 hours Elon Musk's Boring Company To Build High-Speed Chicago Airport Link
  • 6 hours Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 17 hours Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 18 hours Good sign: Merkel Ready To Back Lower EU Tariffs On U.S. Cars
  • 9 hours Tesla Shareholders Finally Fed Up? Could it be true?

Breaking News:

Startup Of Huge $10-Billion Nigeria Refinery Pushed Out To 2020

Libya Stops Pumping Oil

Libya Stops Pumping Oil

Tensions in Libya’s Oil Crescent…

Oil Industry Faces Unexpected Skill Shortage

Oil Industry Faces Unexpected Skill Shortage

The recent data driven boom…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Startup Of Huge $10-Billion Nigeria Refinery Pushed Out To 2020

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 06, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT flaring

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, who is financing the construction of one of the world’s largest oil refineries, believes that the 650,000-bpd facility could be near its full capacity by the middle of 2020, which would be some one and a half years later than the originally planned startup date.

Back in 2016, Dangote, a construction and concrete magnate worth around US$15 billion at that time, told CNNMoney that the refinery would aim to meet all of Nigeria’s daily demand for fuels of up to 550,000 bpd. The excess, he said, would be exported. At that time, some initial works for the refinery were already under way, with plans to bring it online by late 2018.

In mid-2016, Dangote wasn’t worried about low oil prices because refiners win in low oil price environments, as margins are high.

“People who own refineries are the best out there, making money,” Dangote told CNNMoney in June 2016. “The lower the crude oil price, the more profit that you make in terms of refining margin.”

It looks like that the startup date has been pushed out several times.

According to a 2017 PwC report on Nigeria’s refining industry, the Dangote refinery—a crucial development in the sector—was expected to come on stream by 2019. In all of PwC’s scenarios on Nigeria’s refining sector, the Dangote refinery was assumed to “open its gates mid-2019.”

“At optimal utilisation, the refinery is capable of meeting the country’s demand, however a major headwind to achieving a fully optimised run, is availability of crude feedstock,” PwC said.

Related: Do Trump’s Tweets Point To Another Oil Crisis?

“We’re flexible in terms of our feedstock,” Edwin Devakumar, group executive director at Dangote Industries Ltd, told Bloomberg in an interview published today. The refinery will be able to process all the African, American, and Middle Eastern crude grades, as it doesn’t want to be dependent on Nigerian crude, he added.

The Nigerian company has talked to Shell, Vitol, and Trafigura about the oil traders possibly supplying the refinery with crude and buying the refined products, but nothing specific has been decided yet, Devakumar told Bloomberg.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Conoco Hunts Down Citgo For PDVSA Deposition

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

 Saudis Boost June Oil Production Close To All-Time High

Saudis Boost June Oil Production Close To All-Time High

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com