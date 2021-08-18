Standard Chartered: Fundamentals Justify $65 Oil More Than $75

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 64.57 -2.02 -3.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 67.44 -1.59 -2.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.821 -0.016 -0.42%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.002 -0.034 -1.67%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.128 -0.038 -1.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.56 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.40 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 64.79 -0.90 -1.37%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.128 -0.038 -1.73%

Graph down Marine 2 days 68.13 -0.53 -0.77%
Graph down Murban 2 days 69.02 -0.33 -0.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 64.48 -0.11 -0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 70.19 -0.54 -0.76%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 69.16 +0.40 +0.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 68.56 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 68.56 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 68.55 +0.22 +0.32%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.40 -0.25 -0.36%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.48 -0.36 -0.67%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 53.34 -0.95 -1.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 65.34 -0.95 -1.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 66.74 -0.95 -1.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 62.19 -0.95 -1.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 59.34 -0.95 -1.58%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 59.34 -0.95 -1.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 61.99 -0.95 -1.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 64.89 -0.95 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 60.34 -0.95 -1.55%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.30 -0.84 -1.23%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 56.75 -0.75 -1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 69.76 -0.92 -1.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 60.54 -0.70 -1.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.49 -0.70 -1.07%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.49 -0.70 -1.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.75 -0.75 -1.30%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 72.18 -1.15 -1.57%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Standard Chartered: Fundamentals Justify $65 Oil More Than $75

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 18, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

The oil market is not as tight as the Wall Street consensus view, and with the current slowdown in demand growth, the fundamentals justify more like $65 a barrel Brent rather than $75, Standard Chartered said in a research note dated Tuesday.

At present, the oil market is in a mild surplus. The bank's commodity analysts said that it will continue to be in surplus in September.

Standard Chartered's view echoes last week's warning from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that new mobility restrictions in Asia to fight the Delta variant are set to slow global oil demand growth in the second half of 2021.

"The balances appear to justify USD 65/bbl or lower more than USD 75/bbl or higher in our view, particularly when a significant amount of money has already entered the market in the Wall Street-generated belief (mistaken according to our analysis) that the balances are much tighter and justify USD 80-100/bbl," Standard Chartered's analysts wrote.

The current balance of supply and demand implies that "the consensus Wall Street view of a very tight market for the rest of 2021 was incorrect and that the period of significant excess demand was over."

The bank estimates that the market will see small surpluses in August and September, followed by small deficits in October and November. Moreover, global oil demand will not regain its level from July 2021 until November.

"In our view Q4 oil market balances are not tight, and the 2022 balance is now oversupplied to an extent that will likely cause OPEC+ to pause its schedule of monthly supply increases early in the new year," Standard Chartered said.

OPEC+ is set to meet on September 1 for the regular monthly meeting.

"The current price cycle is one which we would describe as a 'skimming stones' period of trading," says the bank, adding: "Like skimming stones across water, each bounce is less high than the previous and the length between bounces is diminishing."   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

