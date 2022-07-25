Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Sri Lanka Introduces New Fuel Rationing Scheme

By ZeroHedge - Jul 25, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT

Last week, the Minister of Power and Energy of the economic wasteland that is Sri Lanka, introduced the "National Fuel Pass", a fuel rationing scheme amid the raging economic crisis and shortage of fuel in the island country.

According to minister Kanchana Wijesekera, the new pass will guarantee the allocation of fuel quota weekly. Once the vehicle identification number and other details are verified, a QR code will be given for each National Identity Card number (NIC). As NDTV reports, people with registered vehicles will get their turns based on the last digit of their registration number. Tourists and foreigners will be given priority to take fuel in Colombo.

"Introduction to the National Fuel Pass will be held at 12.30 pm. A guaranteed weekly fuel quota will be allocated. 1 Vehicle per 1 NIC, QR code allocated once Vehicle Chassis number & details verified. 2 days of the week according to Last Digit of number plate for fueling with QR," Wijesekara said in an earlier tweet.

The island nation - whose president recently fled the country in broad daylight to save his life - has been reeling under a major economic crisis that has created acute shortages of food, fuel, medical supplies, and left the country teetering on the edge of economic ruin, having entered discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over an emergency bailout.

Related: U.S. SPR Releases Set To End This Fall

The UN mission in Sri Lanka has urged senior politicians to ensure a peaceful transfer of power in line with the national Constitution, following weeks of protests that finally saw the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday.

"The United Nations in Sri Lanka urges all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful transition of power in full respect for the Constitution," said United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer, in a statement issued on Friday on behalf of the UN in Sri Lanka.

She said it was "imperative that the transition of power is accompanied by broad and inclusive consultation within and outside Parliament".

This statement comes as Rajapaksa offered his resignation after fleeing the country and arriving in Singapore, having first flown to the Maldives on Wednesday after tens of thousands of protesters barged into his official residence in the capital Colombo earlier in the week.

By Zerohedge.com

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

