SpaceX Reportedly Looking To Raise Capital At A $150 Billion Valuation

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 81.55 -4.04 -4.72%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 89.95 -2.91 -3.13%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 91.04 -0.27 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.341 +0.141 +2.27%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.463 -0.045 -1.80%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 84.19 +1.22 +1.47%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.463 -0.045 -1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 87.57 +1.23 +1.42%
Graph up Murban 2 days 92.45 +1.36 +1.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 87.17 -1.50 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 353 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 92.93 -1.89 -1.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.97 -1.17 -1.26%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.40 -1.44 -1.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.72 +0.56 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.26 -0.89 -1.50%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 63.75 -1.92 -2.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 87.15 -1.92 -2.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 85.40 -1.92 -2.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 82.55 -1.92 -2.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 79.25 -1.92 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 79.25 -1.92 -2.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 80.55 -1.92 -2.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 89.50 -1.92 -2.10%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 78.85 -1.92 -2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.75 -1.25 -1.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.72 -1.33 -1.62%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.07 -1.33 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.00 -1.25 -1.50%
Chart Kansas Common 31 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.90 -1.33 -1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 13 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 8 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 2 days Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?

Breaking News:

Hess: OPEC’s Back In The Driver’s Seat

Iran Eyes New Export Markets For South Pars Gas

Iran Eyes New Export Markets For South Pars Gas

Iran is ramping up production…

China's Covid Saga Sends Oil Prices Spiking Again

China's Covid Saga Sends Oil Prices Spiking Again

Oil markets are responding once…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

SpaceX Reportedly Looking To Raise Capital At A $150 Billion Valuation

By ZeroHedge - Nov 17, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

Well, that's one way to try and help alleviate a cash crunch at your empire...

SpaceX is reportedly attempting to raise a funding round that values the space exploration company at a whopping $150 billion, multiple reports, including one from Bloomberg, on Tuesday confirmed. 

The report cited "people familiar with the matter" and people "asking not to be identified discussing confidential information". The valuation is a boost from the $125 billion the company sported earlier this year. 

Terms have yet to be finalized and could change, Bloomberg noted.

Shares are being talked about at $85 each, which is up from $70 price that the company last funded itself at. It looks as though employees will be able to sell into the funding round, as, well, Bloomberg noted:

"Investors may buy new shares in SpaceX at the same time employees sell via a private placement, or tender offer, at the same valuation..."

Elon Musk responded to the report on Tuesday, calling it "false" on Twitter, without offering up additional details as to why the report was incorrect. SpaceX didn't respond to Bloomberg's request for comment before they published. 

The news will come as welcome to the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, who are early investors in SpaceX. The pension fund was most recently in the news for getting caught up in the FTX implosion to the tune of $95 million. Perhaps they can offload some SpaceX shares to try and offset the carnage in crypto...

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

World Oil Demand Topped Pre-Covid Levels In September

Next Post

World Oil Demand Topped Pre-Covid Levels In September

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com