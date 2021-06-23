South Sudan Aims For Foreign Investment In First-Ever Oil Licensing Round

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.28 +0.43 +0.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.34 +0.53 +0.71%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins SellBuy 3.311 +0.053 +1.63%
Graph up Heating Oil 17 mins SellBuy 2.159 +0.008 +0.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.267 +0.042 +1.90%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.90 +0.96 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.90 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.26 +0.54 +0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.13 +1.57 +2.19%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 71.15 -0.67 -0.93%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.267 +0.042 +1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.17 +0.56 +0.78%
Graph up Murban 2 days 73.33 +0.73 +1.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 69.44 +0.38 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 74.52 -0.14 -0.19%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 73.86 +0.38 +0.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.26 +0.54 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.26 +0.54 +0.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.29 +0.62 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.13 +1.57 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.79 -0.60 -1.03%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.55 -0.27 -0.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 71.85 -0.27 -0.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 73.25 -0.27 -0.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 68.30 -0.27 -0.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 65.85 -0.27 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 65.85 -0.27 -0.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 68.20 -0.27 -0.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 71.10 -0.27 -0.38%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 65.75 -0.27 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.90 +0.96 +1.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 -0.75 -1.07%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 74.63 +1.44 +1.97%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.01 -0.61 -0.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.96 -0.61 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.96 -0.61 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 +2.00 +3.27%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.00 +1.17 +1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 mins Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Will Liquid Metal Batteries Become the Standard for Large Batteries?
  • 1 hour Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 2 days Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land

Breaking News:

Dallas Fed: Oil And Gas Sector Is On Fire

Is OPEC+ Ready To Open The Taps?

Is OPEC+ Ready To Open The Taps?

With oil prices reaching multi-year…

Nigeria’s Oil Industry Is Struggling To Win Back Investors

Nigeria’s Oil Industry Is Struggling To Win Back Investors

Nigeria’s oil industry is finally…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

South Sudan Aims For Foreign Investment In First-Ever Oil Licensing Round

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 23, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

South Sudan has just launched its inaugural oil licensing round, hoping to attract interest from a diverse group of foreign investors.

South Sudan broke from Sudan in 2011, taking with it around 350,000 bpd in oil production. But then civil war in South Sudan broke out in 2013 that further complicated oil production.

In 2018, the warring factions in South Sudan signed the so-called Khartoum Declaration of Agreement, in which the parties to the South Sudan conflict declared a permanent ceasefire, and the governments of Sudan and South Sudan explored ways to rehabilitate the oil sector in South Sudan.  

Now South Sudan’s Ministry of Petroleum has identified new exploration blocks with potential hydrocarbons and has compiled crucial data to provide to interested investors, operators, and counterparties, it said in a statement.

Around 90 percent of South Sudan’s oil and gas reserves remain unexplored, according to an analysis commissioned by the Petroleum Ministry. These resources provide “unprecedented opportunities to international investors,” South Sudan says.

“This Oil Licensing Round aims to attract interest from a diverse group of foreign investors to a region that is already home to oil and gas majors from China and Malaysia,” the ministry noted.

Related: BP Claims High Oil Prices Will Benefit Its Strategy

South Sudan also hopes to welcome back experienced partners and operators now that it has made significant progress in returning to peace and stability, it added.

Currently, South Sudan has four producing blocks, operated by China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Malaysia’s Petronas.

The first licensing round is offering five blocks up for grabs.

Due to the pandemic last year, crude oil production in South Sudan declined to 165,000 bpd from 185,000 bpd. Floods in some parts of the country and geological challenges also led to reduced oil production.

South Sudan has been part of the non-OPEC group in the OPEC+ production cut agreement since its inception in 2017.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway Expands Arctic Oil Exploration

Next Post

BP Launches Oil Project In U.S. Gulf Of Mexico

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

Rapid Energy Transition Could Doom Oil Exporting Countries

 Alt text

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com