South Sudan Oil Output Drops

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 40.88 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 56 mins 42.93 -0.23 -0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.773 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph down Mars US 59 mins 41.23 -0.23 -0.55%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.29 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.39 +0.23 +0.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.39 +0.23 +0.55%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 41.96 +0.47 +1.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.01 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.773 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 41.82 -0.14 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 42.78 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 40.28 +0.53 +1.33%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 44.25 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 41.94 +0.55 +1.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 41.96 +0.47 +1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 41.96 +0.47 +1.13%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 43.05 +0.62 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.29 +0.09 +0.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 28 days 29.67 -0.13 -0.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.64 -0.10 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 40.24 -0.10 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 41.64 -0.10 -0.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 39.44 -0.10 -0.25%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 37.24 -0.10 -0.27%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 37.24 -0.10 -0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 37.74 -0.10 -0.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.39 -0.10 -0.26%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 37.64 -0.10 -0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.39 +0.23 +0.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 41.35 +0.86 +2.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 34.11 -0.80 -2.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.06 -0.80 -2.06%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.06 -0.80 -2.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.04 -0.08 -0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 1 hour Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 hours Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 21 mins Something wicked this way comes
  • 5 mins Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 2 days .
  • 5 hours Dead Cow: Argentina Shale: Argentina wants $5 bln investment to boost Vaca Muerta production
  • 15 mins Tucker Carlson responds to CDC after agency critiques commentary about mask-wearing
  • 2 days .
  • 21 hours Police Scotland Buys 180 Hyundai Kona Electrics
  • 18 hours Google is Evil - Jeremy Kauffman Introduces LBRY and Odysee
  • 1 day .
  • 2 days NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 2 days Pelosi implicitly reveals Trump is winning

Breaking News:

Schlumberger Books Third Loss This Year As Oil Crisis Bites

The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls

The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls

The Federal Reserve’s current monetary…

Saudi Aramco Sees Tighter Oil Markets In 2022

Saudi Aramco Sees Tighter Oil Markets In 2022

Aramco expects oil demand to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

South Sudan Oil Output Drops

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 16, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Crude oil production in South Sudan has declined to 165,000 bpd from 185,000 bpd due to the pandemic, floods in some parts of the country, and geological challenges, the Sudan Post reported, citing a senior government official.

“Our production has dropped to 115,000-118,000 bpd in Dar and then in three GPOC blocks it is around 50,000 BPD, which adds up to 165,000 bpd all over the country,” petroleum ministry undersecretary Awou Daniel Chuang said.

The official added that “If we expect any increase, it will not be more than 5-10% maximum. It is not easy for us to go back to the previous 300,000 bpd because of the geological challenges. We understand there is a natural decline and oil reserve is limited.”

South Sudan, which seceded from Sudan less than ten years ago, is not a major producer of crude oil, with an average production below 200,000 bpd, but it has plans to develop the industry, which is its only big source of export revenues. It is home to most of the former larger Sudan’s oil reserves.

Last year, South Sudan announced its first oil find after the secession, at 5.3 million barrels of recoverable crude. At the time, its oil production averaged 180,000 bpd, down from 350,000 bpd before the separation from Sudan, but the country planned to increase it substantially.

Related: How Will Exxon’s Big Bet On Oil Play Out?

Now, these plans are in the trash bin, not just because of the pandemic, but also because South Sudan is a member of OPEC and obliged to comply with the cartel-wide production cuts aimed at reducing the supply excess that contributed to the oil price crash from earlier this year.

Despite the many challenges, the country is still pursuing its production boost plans.

“We have around 14 blocks other than the areas that we are producing. We are working every day to collect data and then do the mapping, which will help us to open the licensing rounds. The licensing round is to invite new bidders, new players in South Sudan so that we can explore oil in other areas. There is a very big potential to discover more oil in other areas across South Sudan,” Chuang also said this week.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Alberta To Restart Oil Lease Sales Despite Crisis

Next Post

Libya’s Oil Production Jumps To 500,000 Bpd After Biggest Field Restarts

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports

Oil Prices Sink Ahead Of Industry Reports
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock

Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock
Yet Another Shale Producer Files For Bankruptcy

Yet Another Shale Producer Files For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

 Alt text

Why The Elections Aren’t Moving Oil Prices

 Alt text

The Debt Crisis Is Mounting For Oil Economies
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com