South Korea’s KEPCO Invests In Coal Project Despite Controversy

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.27 -0.43 -1.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 41.14 -0.57 -1.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.741 +0.032 +1.87%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 40.85 +1.11 +2.79%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 37.33 -0.66 -1.74%
Graph down Urals 2 days 41.45 -0.30 -0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.02 +1.29 +3.25%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.02 +1.29 +3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.26 +0.89 +2.20%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 34.51 +0.62 +1.83%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.741 +0.032 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 40.68 -1.41 -3.35%
Graph down Murban 2 days 40.75 -1.40 -3.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.88 +0.69 +1.72%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.05 +0.87 +1.97%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.09 +0.87 +2.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.26 +0.89 +2.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.26 +0.89 +2.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.63 +0.63 +1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.33 -0.66 -1.74%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 27.84 +0.78 +2.88%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 36.20 +1.21 +3.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 38.70 +1.21 +3.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 40.10 +1.21 +3.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 39.70 +1.21 +3.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 34.70 +1.21 +3.61%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 34.70 +1.21 +3.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 35.20 +1.21 +3.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 39.70 +1.21 +3.14%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 34.70 +1.21 +3.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.02 +1.29 +3.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.25 +1.25 +3.57%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.00 +1.25 +4.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 42.26 -0.47 -1.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.65 +1.21 +3.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.60 +1.21 +3.33%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.60 +1.21 +3.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.25 +1.25 +3.57%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.00 +1.25 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.34 +1.21 +2.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 12 hours CoVid in Spain, 9 months before China
  • 13 hours Biden came out of his basement today (Thursday) and said , "we have 120 Million deaths from Covid 19.
  • 48 mins Something Worse Than COVID comes from China? A New Flu Virus
  • 24 hours Businesses On The COVID's Crossroads: Weigh Reopening - Or Close Again
  • 13 hours Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was
  • 2 hours U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.
  • 5 mins Apology Accepted!
  • 1 day Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 12 mins Rocketman72
  • 2 days Silence on flood of Saudi oil
  • 22 hours World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 1 day The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 2 days Poland to use more LNG as coronavirus speeds coal's decline - PGNiG

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Discusses Progress Of OPEC+ Deal With Nigeria

Oil Crash Could Cost This Shale Giant Up To $9 Billion In Impairment Charges

Oil Crash Could Cost This Shale Giant Up To $9 Billion In Impairment Charges

Occidental Petroleum expects to book…

Shale Giant Chesapeake Files For Bankruptcy

Shale Giant Chesapeake Files For Bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy has filed for…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

South Korea’s KEPCO Invests In Coal Project Despite Controversy

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 30, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

South Korea’s largest electric utility, state-controlled Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), has decided to buy a minority stake in a coal project in Indonesia despite local opposition and growing pressure from investors for companies to ditch investments in the dirtiest fossil fuels.

KEPCO’s board of directors decided on Tuesday to pursue the US$-51 million investment to buy 15 percent in the Jawa 9 & 10 coal project in Indonesia, a company spokesman told Bloomberg.

The Jawa 9 and 10 coal-fired power plants will have a total capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW) and are estimated to cost US$3.2 billion to build. PT Indo Raya Tenega will own and operate the two plants expected to be commissioned in 2023 and 2024.

Earlier this month, environmental activists and local residents protested outside the South Korean embassy in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta against KEPCO’s expected decision to move ahead with the project. The opponents of the project and South Korea’s involvement argue that investing in coal contradicts South Korea’s Green New Deal from earlier this year, under which it vowed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and end coal financing.  

KEPCO was also called out by BlackRock for investing in overseas coal assets in the Global Quarterly Stewardship Report for Q1 in April. The world’s top fund manager, BlackRock, has made sustainability and transparency the center of its investment strategy as it expects investment risks presented by climate change to speed up a significant reallocation of capital.

While BlackRock was encouraged by KEPCO’s emissions reduction plans, it “raised concerns about the company’s recent push into overseas coal assets in Vietnam and Indonesia, which seem to contravene its above-mentioned energy transition commitments. This is exacerbated by the fact that other companies in the region, including banks, have publicly announced their decision to exit these projects.”

Commenting on KEPCO’s investment in Indonesia, Julien Vincent, executive director of Market Forces, an affiliate project of Friends of the Earth Australia, said, as carried by RenewEconomy:

“They have decided to continue supporting overseas coal finance without fully considering the implications on Korea’s reputation overseas and our shared climate.”   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC Secretary General: Oil Not Out Of the Woods Just Yet

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Discusses Progress Of OPEC+ Deal With Nigeria

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Restart Production As Prices Recover

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com