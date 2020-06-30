Saudi Arabia Discusses Progress Of OPEC+ Deal With Nigeria

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.27 -0.43 -1.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 41.14 -0.57 -1.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.741 +0.032 +1.87%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 40.85 +1.11 +2.79%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 37.33 -0.66 -1.74%
Graph down Urals 2 days 41.45 -0.30 -0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.02 +1.29 +3.25%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.02 +1.29 +3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.26 +0.89 +2.20%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 34.51 +0.62 +1.83%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.741 +0.032 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 40.68 -1.41 -3.35%
Graph down Murban 2 days 40.75 -1.40 -3.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.88 +0.69 +1.72%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 45.05 +0.87 +1.97%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.09 +0.87 +2.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.26 +0.89 +2.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.26 +0.89 +2.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.63 +0.63 +1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 37.33 -0.66 -1.74%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 27.84 +0.78 +2.88%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 36.20 +1.21 +3.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 38.70 +1.21 +3.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 40.10 +1.21 +3.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 39.70 +1.21 +3.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 34.70 +1.21 +3.61%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 34.70 +1.21 +3.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 35.20 +1.21 +3.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 39.70 +1.21 +3.14%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 34.70 +1.21 +3.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.02 +1.29 +3.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.25 +1.25 +3.57%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 30.00 +1.25 +4.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 42.26 -0.47 -1.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.65 +1.21 +3.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.60 +1.21 +3.33%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.60 +1.21 +3.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.25 +1.25 +3.57%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.00 +1.25 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.34 +1.21 +2.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 12 hours CoVid in Spain, 9 months before China
  • 13 hours Biden came out of his basement today (Thursday) and said , "we have 120 Million deaths from Covid 19.
  • 48 mins Something Worse Than COVID comes from China? A New Flu Virus
  • 24 hours Businesses On The COVID's Crossroads: Weigh Reopening - Or Close Again
  • 13 hours Bolton's book makes it clear: Trump is the amoral charlatan we knew he was
  • 2 hours U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.
  • 5 mins Apology Accepted!
  • 1 day Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 12 mins Rocketman72
  • 2 days Silence on flood of Saudi oil
  • 22 hours World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 1 day The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 2 days Poland to use more LNG as coronavirus speeds coal's decline - PGNiG

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Discusses Progress Of OPEC+ Deal With Nigeria

Imploding Car Sales Weigh On Battery Metals Market

Imploding Car Sales Weigh On Battery Metals Market

Car sales are tanking the…

The Oil & Gas Stocks That Are Still Worth Buying In 2020

The Oil & Gas Stocks That Are Still Worth Buying In 2020

The oil price collapse has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia Discusses Progress Of OPEC+ Deal With Nigeria

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 30, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed and the president of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari, discussed the progress of the OPEC+ oil production cut deal this week in a phone call, the Saudi Press Agency reported without providing any details about the contents of the call.

Nigeria, along with Iraq, has been lagging in compliance with the production quotas set by OPEC+ in April, aiming to shave off some 9.7 million bpd in oil supply until the end of July.

In fact, Iraq and Nigeria—especially Nigeria—were so bad at compliance that Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister had to put his foot down at the last OPEC+ meeting and demand from them that they start cutting production more deeply to improve their compliance rates.

Iraq and Nigeria’s non-compliance with the record OPEC+ cuts in May nearly wrecked the June meeting of the pact, ahead of which the two leaders of the group, Saudi Arabia and Russia, had insisted that there would be an extension by one month to the current level of cuts only if laggards in compliance ensured over-compliance going forward to compensate for flouting their quotas so far.

Iraq and Nigeria had little choice but to cave, and undertook to deepen their production cuts not just in July but also in August and September, to compensate for their under compliance in May when the deep cuts began. For now, the agreement is to cut a total of 9.7 million bpd until the end of July. According to Russia’s Energy Minister, a further extension of the deep cuts would not be needed as the market will have begun to rebalance by the end of July.

Yet another extension remains a possibility: the latest production data on OPEC, from Petro-Logistics, overall OPEC output was down by 1.25 million bpd in June from May but was still above the amount it was supposed to be producing per its agreement with Russia and the other non-OPEC states in OPEC+

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

South Korea’s KEPCO Invests In Coal Project Despite Controversy

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Restart Production As Prices Recover

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com