Sonatrach CEO Ousted As Energy Crisis Deepens In Algeria

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.81 -0.49 -0.74%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.77 -0.12 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.499 +0.000 +0.00%
Mars US 20 hours 71.30 +0.65 +0.92%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.37 +0.93 +1.28%
Urals 2 days 71.86 +0.41 +0.57%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.04 +2.61 +3.60%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.51 +2.48 +3.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.499 +0.000 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.49 +0.25 +0.34%
Murban 2 days 74.90 +0.33 +0.44%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.34 +2.57 +3.97%
Basra Light 2 days 76.32 +2.40 +3.25%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.54 +2.88 +4.02%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.04 +2.61 +3.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.04 +2.61 +3.60%
Girassol 2 days 74.48 +2.62 +3.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.37 +0.93 +1.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 52.03 -0.42 -0.80%
Western Canadian Select 5 hours 54.55 -0.60 -1.09%
Canadian Condensate 61 days 63.05 +0.75 +1.20%
Premium Synthetic 5 hours 67.15 +0.75 +1.13%
Sweet Crude 5 hours 61.55 +0.75 +1.23%
Peace Sour 5 hours 60.05 +0.75 +1.26%
Peace Sour 5 hours 60.05 +0.75 +1.26%
Light Sour Blend 5 hours 61.30 +0.75 +1.24%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 65.70 -0.35 -0.53%
Central Alberta 5 hours 61.15 +0.75 +1.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.50 +0.75 +1.21%
Giddings 2 days 56.25 +0.75 +1.35%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.01 +1.88 +2.61%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.40 +0.75 +1.26%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.35 +0.75 +1.18%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.35 +0.75 +1.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.50 +0.75 +1.21%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +0.50 +0.89%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.95 +0.60 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 8 minutes Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 11 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 14 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 30 mins New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 4 hours Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 5 hours Russia To Start Deliveries Of S-400 To Turkey In July
  • 4 hours UNCONFIRMED : US airstrikes target 32 oil tankers near Syria’s Deir al-Zor
  • 3 hours Nothing Better than Li-Ion on the Horizon
  • 2 hours Occidental Offers To Buy Anadarko In $57 Billion Deal, Topping Chevron
  • 14 hours Countries with the most oil and where they're selling it
  • 3 hours Facebook Analysts Expect Earnings Will Reinforce Rebound
  • 2 hours ..
  • 15 hours Section 232 Uranium
  • 3 hours How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 18 hours China To Promote Using Wind Energy To Power Heating

Breaking News:

Cenovus Praises “Positive Impact” From Alberta’s Oil Cuts

The Firm Floor Under Oil Prices

The Firm Floor Under Oil Prices

The continued slowdown of US…

Top Heavy Oil Markets Continue To Rally

Top Heavy Oil Markets Continue To Rally

Oil markets continued their way…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Sonatrach CEO Ousted As Energy Crisis Deepens In Algeria

By Irina Slav - Apr 24, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Algeria oil gas

The future of Algeria’s energy industry just got a little more murky as the interim president of the country fired the chief executive of Sonatrach and replaced him with the executive hitherto in charge of exploration and production.

The former chief executive, Abdelmoumene Ould Kaddour, had been part of long-time Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s circle, who earlier this month stepped down amid intensifying protests insisting on a government change. The replacement, Reuters note, was promoted by Kaddour.

According to analysts quoted by Reuters, the change at the helm of Algeria’s energy company did not have anything to do with how Kaddour ran the company. It had all to do with his closeness to the ally circle of the former Algerian president.

Even so, the chances of foreign companies flocking back to Algeria are slim until the situation becomes clearer. Exxon, BP, and Equinor have all put the brakes on their investment plans for the North African country amid the escalating protests in the last couple of months. Exxon was about to sign a preliminary deal for a trading joint venture with Sonatrach in the next few months. BP has a long presence in the country, and so does Norway’s Equinor, and both had new investment intentions that may now be put on hold.

Algeria produces around 1.1 million bpd of crude oil, which makes its output comparable to Libya’s. Oil reserves are estimated at 12 billion barrels. Yet it is also a major natural gas producer and home to the third-largest shale gas reserves in the world, at 20 trillion cu ft, according to U.S. government data. Production was around 94.78 billion cubic meters for 2017, of which 53.89 billion cubic meters was exported. Oil exports account for roughly half of Algeria’s output.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Trudeau’s Government To Decide On Trans Mountain Pipeline By June

Next Post

Cenovus Praises “Positive Impact” From Alberta’s Oil Cuts

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling
Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

 Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

 Alt text

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com