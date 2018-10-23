Solar Firm Hanergy Going Private After 3-Year Trade Suspension

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.33 -0.10 -0.15%
Brent Crude 10 mins 76.38 -0.06 -0.08%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.296 +0.013 +0.40%
Mars US 3 hours 70.93 -3.13 -4.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.68 +0.53 +0.68%
Urals 20 hours 73.10 -2.62 -3.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Mexican Basket 2 days 74.06 -0.11 -0.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.296 +0.013 +0.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 76.55 +0.03 +0.04%
Murban 20 hours 79.42 +0.24 +0.30%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 72.23 -2.90 -3.86%
Basra Light 20 hours 75.75 -3.14 -3.98%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 75.22 -3.56 -4.52%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.88 -4.12 -5.09%
Girassol 20 hours 76.43 -2.40 -3.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.68 +0.53 +0.68%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 24.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.11 -0.17 -0.98%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 60.36 +0.08 +0.13%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.46 +0.08 +0.12%
Sweet Crude 2 days 31.36 -6.92 -18.08%
Peace Sour 2 days 35.36 -1.42 -3.86%
Peace Sour 2 days 35.36 -1.42 -3.86%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.86 +0.08 +0.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 33.86 -10.17 -23.10%
Central Alberta 2 days 36.36 +0.08 +0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 63.25 -2.25 -3.44%
Giddings 20 hours 57.00 -2.25 -3.80%
ANS West Coast 5 days 79.51 +0.98 +1.25%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 60.38 -2.69 -4.27%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.33 -2.69 -4.01%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 64.33 -2.69 -4.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 62.88 -2.69 -4.10%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +0.25 +0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.93 +0.05 +0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 minutes U.S. Shale Oil Debt: Deep the Denial
  • 13 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 16 minutes Trump vs. MbS
  • 1 hour Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 6 hours Dyson Will Build Its Electric Cars in Singapore
  • 6 hours China Opens Longest Mega-Bridge Linking Hong Kong to Mainland
  • 2 hours Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy
  • 38 mins Iraq war and Possible Lies
  • 18 hours Knoema: Crude Oil Price Forecast: 2018, 2019 and Long Term to 2030
  • 4 hours The Balkans Are Coming Apart at the Seams Again
  • 3 hours How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?
  • 1 hour Satellite Moons to Replace Streetlamps?!
  • 2 hours Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?
  • 5 hours These are the world’s most competitive economies: US No. 1
  • 2 hours World to Install Over One Trillion Watts of Clean Energy by 2023
  • 20 hours EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories

Breaking News:

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Can We Expect A Rebound Rally Next Week?

Can We Expect A Rebound Rally Next Week?

Despite recovering somewhat on Friday,…

The Oil Keeps Flowing: Iran Evades U.S. Sanctions

The Oil Keeps Flowing: Iran Evades U.S. Sanctions

While President Trump’s stated aim…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Solar Firm Hanergy Going Private After 3-Year Trade Suspension

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 23, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Solar panels

The parent group of solar power equipment maker Hanergy Thin Film Power Group—whose shares have been suspended from trade in Hong Kong for more than three years—is taking the company private at a valuation of at least US$27 billion with plans to re-list it in mainland China.

Shares in Hanergy Thin Film Power Group were suspended from trading in May 2015, when the stock plunged by 47 percent in less than an hour, wiping out US$19 billion of the company’s valuation before the company asked for trading to be suspended. Questions had been raised before the stock collapse over Hanergy’s finances because almost all of its revenues were coming from sales to the parent Hanergy group in mainland China, the Financial Times reported at the time.

The parent company Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group Limited said in a statement on Tuesday that it had decided to offer privatization to all investors who own shares of the listed company Hanergy Thin Film Power Group “in order to protect the interest of middle and small shareholders.”

The parent company is offering a price of no less than US$0.6378 (HK$5) per share via cash purchase or stock replacement.

After the privatization, the company plans to re-list the solar power equipment maker on the A-shares market of mainland China.

Related: Oil Prices Tank Amid Global Stock Market Rout

According to Reuters calculations, at the US$0.6378 (HK$5) price, Hanergy Thin Film would be valued at US$26.9 billion (HK$210.73 billion). This is higher than the market value of US$21 billion (HK$164.8 billion) as of May 20, 2015, when Hanergy Thin Film Power Group stopped trading at US$0.4987 (HK$3.91) a share.

The parent group said today that it had sent the privatization suggestion to the listed—but suspended—company on October 12. At a board meeting on October 18, Hanergy Thin Film board members unanimously accepted the privatization suggestion and asked for a detailed privatization plan. The listed company will apply for approval of the deal with the relevant Hong Kong agencies according to the laws and regulations, the parent group said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Think Tank: India Can Do Without Iranian Oil Imports

Next Post

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com