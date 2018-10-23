Think Tank: India Can Do Without Iranian Oil Imports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.24 -3.12 -4.50%
Brent Crude 10 mins 76.28 -3.55 -4.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.283 +0.069 +2.15%
Mars US 22 hours 74.06 +0.08 +0.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.68 +0.53 +0.68%
Urals 5 days 75.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Mexican Basket 2 days 74.06 -0.11 -0.15%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.283 +0.069 +2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 15 hours 76.55 +0.03 +0.04%
Murban 15 hours 79.42 +0.24 +0.30%
Iran Heavy 2 days 75.13 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 2 days 78.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Saharan Blend 2 days 78.78 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 81.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Girassol 2 days 78.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.68 +0.53 +0.68%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 24.76 -5.05 -16.94%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 17.36 +0.08 +0.46%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 60.36 +0.08 +0.13%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.46 +0.08 +0.12%
Sweet Crude 2 days 38.36 +0.08 +0.21%
Peace Sour 2 days 36.86 +0.08 +0.22%
Peace Sour 2 days 36.86 +0.08 +0.22%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.86 +0.08 +0.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 44.11 +0.08 +0.18%
Central Alberta 2 days 36.36 +0.08 +0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 77.45 -0.06 -0.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 65.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 5 days 59.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 5 days 79.51 +0.98 +1.25%
West Texas Sour 5 days 63.07 +0.47 +0.75%
Eagle Ford 5 days 67.02 +0.47 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 5 days 67.02 +0.47 +0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 65.57 +0.47 +0.72%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +0.25 +0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.93 +0.05 +0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 minutes U.S. Shale Oil Debt: Deep the Denial
  • 13 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 16 minutes Trump vs. MbS
  • 3 hours Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 2 hours Dyson Will Build Its Electric Cars in Singapore
  • 1 hour China Opens Longest Mega-Bridge Linking Hong Kong to Mainland
  • 14 hours Knoema: Crude Oil Price Forecast: 2018, 2019 and Long Term to 2030
  • 18 hours Iraq war and Possible Lies
  • 4 hours Satellite Moons to Replace Streetlamps?!
  • 4 hours Can “Renewables” Dent the World’s need for Electricity?
  • 1 hour The Balkans Are Coming Apart at the Seams Again
  • 23 mins These are the world’s most competitive economies: US No. 1
  • 15 hours EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 14 hours Get on Those Bicycles to Save the World
  • 9 hours Merkel Aims To Ward Off Diesel Car Ban In Germany
  • 5 hours Why I Think Natural Gas is the Logical Future of Energy

Breaking News:

Think Tank: India Can Do Without Iranian Oil Imports

Iran Sends Record Amount Of Oil To China

Iran Sends Record Amount Of Oil To China

Tanker tracking data suggests that…

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

That decline rates in U.S.…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Think Tank: India Can Do Without Iranian Oil Imports

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 23, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT india oil

India can probably do without importing Iranian crude oil, the chairman of a Switzerland-based think tank told Times of India on Tuesday, but warned that the trade wars and tariffs are more worrisome for India’s economy.

India—the world’s third-largest oil importer and the second-biggest oil customer of Iran—is unlikely to see a long-term impact on its oil import bill from the U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil coming into force in less than two weeks, Frank-Jürgen Richter, chairman of independent think tank Horasis, told the Times of India.

More worrying for India’s economy than the sanctions on Iran is the trade war and trade tariffs, although they are mostly aimed at China, Richter said. However, should trade wars lead to a global recession, India would be relatively isolated because its economy is not that integrated with the global economy as is China’s, he noted.

India was expected to cut back on Iranian oil purchases, but it is unlikely to cut off completely the cheap Iranian oil that is suitable for its refineries.

Recent reports have it that India is also discussing ditching the U.S. dollar in its trading of oil with Russia, Venezuela, and Iran, instead settling the trade either in Indian rupees or under a barter agreement.

But the United States continues to insist that it expects Iranian oil buyers to bring their purchases down to zero.

Related: Oil Prices Tank Amid Global Stock Market Rout

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries has already stopped importing crude oil from Iran to comply with U.S. sanctions because of its large exposure to international markets and the U.S. financial system.  

Earlier this month, Indian officials said that they hoped India could secure a waiver from the United States, because it has significantly reduced purchases of Iranian oil.

The United States has recently hinted that it was at least considering waivers, but U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said over the weekend that it would be more difficult for Iranian oil customers to get waivers from the sanctions than it was during the Obama administration, and the U.S. would issue waivers, if any, only to buyers that have significantly reduced Iranian purchases.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

B.C. Faces Gas Shortage As Winter Approaches

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com