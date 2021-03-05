Surprise OPEC+ Cuts Rollover Depresses Already Weak Oil Tanker Market

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours SellBuy 66.09 +2.26 +3.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 69.36 +2.62 +3.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 2.701 -0.045 -1.64%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 66.39 +2.41 +3.77%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.065 +0.067 +3.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.69 +1.57 +2.37%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 59.24 +1.27 +2.19%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 2.701 -0.045 -1.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 66.53 +3.60 +5.72%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 67.42 +4.10 +6.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 65.51 +1.68 +2.63%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 69.75 +2.92 +4.37%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 68.40 +1.78 +2.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 67.69 +1.57 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.69 +1.57 +2.37%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 68.42 +1.45 +2.17%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 62.15 +0.18 +0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 54.26 +2.53 +4.89%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 35 mins 52.43 +2.60 +5.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 62.83 +2.55 +4.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 64.23 +2.55 +4.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 35 mins 61.43 +3.00 +5.13%
Graph up Peace Sour 35 mins 60.53 +3.50 +6.14%
Chart Peace Sour 35 mins 60.53 +3.50 +6.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 35 mins 61.53 +3.15 +5.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 65.33 +3.10 +4.98%
Chart Central Alberta 35 mins 60.53 +3.50 +6.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 63.63 +1.58 +2.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 62.50 +2.25 +3.73%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 56.25 +2.25 +4.17%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 62.57 -0.84 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 60.04 +2.26 +3.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.99 +2.26 +3.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 63.99 +2.26 +3.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 62.50 +2.25 +3.73%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 51.50 +1.50 +3.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 67.67 +1.53 +2.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 19 mins IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 2 days Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 2 days Former BP Exec "Biden not in war against oil" . . Really ?
  • 1 day Here we go - again: plug-in hybrids cost motorists more than what they were told
  • 1 day An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter

Breaking News:

Surprise OPEC+ Cuts Rollover Depresses Already Weak Oil Tanker Market

Is Biden’s Energy Plan Too Ambitious?

Is Biden’s Energy Plan Too Ambitious?

The race to go green…

Everything You Need To Know About Musk’s New Passion Project

Everything You Need To Know About Musk’s New Passion Project

Tesla’s Elon Musk is offering…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Surprise OPEC+ Cuts Rollover Depresses Already Weak Oil Tanker Market

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 05, 2021, 3:30 PM CST

Oil tanker owners and shipbrokers are set to suffer longer than expected from the massive OPEC+ production cuts after the coalition surprised the oil and tanker markets on Thursday by deciding to keep oil production flat in April.

The cuts from the OPEC+ group were already hurting the oil tanker market at the start of this year amid reduced availability of seaborne shipments from the world’s top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, and a rising number of oil tankers available on the market after months of serving as floating storage.

As early as in January, the cuts and the oversupply of tankers had hit the earnings of supertanker owners so much that some were losing money on shipping crude from the Arab Gulf to China, shipbrokers and analysts told Bloomberg at the time. Saudi Arabia’s surprise announcement in January that it would cut an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from its crude oil production in February and March reduced crude shipments in the market for supertankers, vessels capable of carrying up to 2 million barrels of crude oil each.  

Moreover, the recent significant decline in global floating oil storage has made more supertankers available on the market for shipping crude on the main oil trade routes. The rally in oil prices has deepened the backwardation, which has removed the ‘contango play’ incentive for traders holding oil in floating storage, while demand in Asia provided an outlet for the stored oil.

This week’s decision from OPEC+ to keep April’s production basically unchanged—with small exemptions for Russia and Kazakhstan—and Saudi Arabia extending its extra 1-million-bpd cut through April further hurt tanker owners and delay the recovery of tanker rates.

Shares in major oil tanker owners slumped on Thursday, with Frontline losing 3.5%, International Seaways dropping nearly 5%, DHT Holdings down 3%.

“The mood is depressed,” Halvor Ellefsen, a tanker broker at Fearnleys, told Bloomberg, commenting on the surprise OPEC+ move. “A continuation of the cuts is the last thing we needed.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Offshore Oil & Gas Projects Set For Record Recovery

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com